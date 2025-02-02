Trinny Woodall’s ‘one-minute’ makeup routine is the easiest way to ‘wake up’ tired skin and get a natural glow
The 'foolproof' routine is oh-so fast and simple
Trinny Woodall has shared her super quick 'one minute' makeup look that she always relies on to wake up skin that feels 'tired, cold and a bit saggy.'
Trinny Woodall has given us tonnes to think about when it comes to our skincare and makeup routines over the years, from making us think about our necks maybe for the first time ever with her The Elevator cream that is like 'a facelift' in a bottle, and her 'time-defying' eye cream that can eliminate dark circles in just ten days has changed the game when it comes to our morning routines - but she's also showed us that we don't have to do everything when we don't feel like it.
She asked her Instagram followers, "Do you ever wake up feeling tired, cold and a bit saggy?" And a resounding "Yes" echoed out across the comments section. On those days, you want to wake up the skin and the face, but sometimes you really can't be bothered. Well, you're in luck as Trinny's lifting and glow-boosting makeup routine takes just 'one minute' and she uses only four products.
To start her one minute makeup routine, she applies Trinny London's BFF SPF 30 Cream in Light to 'wake up' the face. This is a skin perfector and glow-boosting product that's a little bit like the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Filter, though with a more natural, skin-like finish. Designed to be used as a skin-perfecting base before makeup or on its own for light, barely-there coverage, it's also formulated with SPF 30 - so it's a real multi-tasking makeup staple.
"Then I need to deal with by brows which are really saggy and making my eyes look tired," she said. To do this she uses Trinny London's Lash2Brow in the shade Cappuccino. "I'm going to lift them up," she said running the brow gel through her eyebrow hairs in upward strokes as she sets them in place.
She then applies the Trinny London Lip2Cheek in shade Chloe. "I'm going to do a little bit on the eye," she explained, dabbing her finger into the blush before gently patting the rich though neutral pinky-brown shade across her eyelid.
She also rubs the blusher across her lips before applying it to her cheeks. "I'm applying it to the cheek as if it's a bronzer," she said, explaining her choice of placement as she patted the cream blusher across the tops of her cheekbones.
"In fact, I'm just going to put some there," she added as she swept an extra dab of blusher across her forehead. "And now I'm just going to rub it all in," she said, taking a large, fluffy makeup brush and blending all the blusher out.
Finishing off the super quick and easy makeup look, she applied the Trinny London Lip Glow in shade Bella to the lips. "[I] Put a bit on my cheek too, just to get the sheen in my face.
"And then last, but not least, I've got to wake up the eyes because they look like little pinpricks." To do this, she applies a thin layer of her Lash2Brow to her eyelashes, using what she calls a 'swivel and pull out' method so there is a generous amount of product and lots of volume at the root of the lash, but just a soft coating of product on the tips.
"Put it on whichever way you want to," she says of the mascara, "Just to give [the eyes] definition again."
Shop Trinny's One Minute Makeup Routine
Available in five shades, each Lash2Brow is dual-ended, with a volumising and lengthening mascara on one end and a taming and texturising tinted brow gel on the other.
Trinny uses the Lip2Cheek in the neutral chestnut brown shade Chloe, but Lip2Cheek is available in 10 different shades, from rosy pinks and peaches to richer reds and burgundys, so you can pick the ideal one for you.
"This is my easiest one minute, midweek makeup routine for waking up the face. It’s a foolproof formula," she said in the video's caption and watching her pull it together in actually one minute is very impressive!
She's left with a stunning natural glow, with the blusher really working to not only bring rosy colour to the face but also to lift the cheekbones for a sculpted look that looks like it took a lot longer than one minute to do.
"What a great look and tip," one person wrote in the comments. While another simply shared, "Trinny, you always look so good!"
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
