Trinny’s hair takes a ‘life of its own’ on holiday, these are the three hero products she uses to revive dry strands

Championing the effects of heat, humidity and chlorinated pools on your hair whilst on your travels can feel like an uphill battle, which often results in many of us turning to a hair band or claw clip to get our tresses out of our face.

Jetting away to beachy destinations can often require you to increase the frequency of your hair washing schedule, perhaps with the best shampoo for fine hair, in order to banish sweat, grease and the saltiness of the sea. Not to mention, scouting out the best hair products for humidity to ensure salon-worthy strands even in the warmer temperatures. All of which, can leave your tresses feeling dry, dull and lacklustre.

We're always open ears when it comes to Trinny Woodall's beauty recommendations, and thankfully she's shared her three styling essentials for combatting her 'scrunchy and dry' hair on holiday - and now we want to invest in them ourselves.

The three hero products Trinny relies on for taming dry holiday hair

For those wanting to take a sneak peek into the holiday haircare collection that can be found nestled away in Trinny's suitcase, you're in luck. The beauty mogul has revealed the must-have trio of products that she takes with her on all of her travels - from a nourishing styling cream that requires no blow drying to a smoothing, frizz-banishing balm.

In a video posted to Facebook, Trinny revealed how she vows to not blow dry her strands whilst on holiday, instead showing off her "au naturale" curls. That said, the beauty entrepreneur noted the effects this can have on her hair: “It does bring on a life of its own. It can get scrunchy and dry, so I was really careful this time coming to a beach holiday of what I could put in to nurture it through the day.”

Like many of us on our travels, Trinny also shared how she typically washes her hair "nearly every day" or applies conditioner to tame her lengths, however she has since cracked the code with her three hero products. “When I’ve washed it, I use JVN Air Dry Cream. I take two almond-sized pieces put them through my hair when it’s wet, with a little Sam McKnight Nourishing Cream, then let it dry naturally,” she explains.

To complete her regime, and if her tresses are still feeling particularly dry, Trinny then spritzes the JVN Complete Conditioning Mist throughout her hair to give it "a little bit more hydration.” Woodall then joked how she "starts the process again the very next day."