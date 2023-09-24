This is why you should NEVER skip breakfast if you want good hair

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Are you a serial breakfast skipper? Well, if you're also on a mission to get the healthiest version of your hair, it could be where you're going seriously wrong, according to a trichologist.

When it comes to looking after our bodies both physically and aesthetically, it feels like there's lots of things to learn. From the one thing we should never be doing when we brush our teeth to the ritual to avoid before a flight if we want nourished skin, there's plenty of dos and don'ts to scrub up on these days.

And now, a hair expert has revealed that skipping breakfast could be preventing you from achieving the healthiest version of your hair.

According to Anabel Kingsley, Trichologist at Philip Kingsley, you should "never skip breakfast if you want great hair", with the morning meal providing crucial vitamins and nutrients that your hair needs to flourish.

Anabel also recommends eating "protein four times a week for breakfast too", adding that "it really is the most important meal of the day for hair".

Highlighting that brekky is our bodies' first chance of the day to soak up much-needed nutrition, Anabel explained, "Breakfast serves as the first opportunity to supply essential nutrients to our bodies after an overnight fast. Nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins are vital for healthy hair growth. Skipping breakfast can deprive our hair follicles of these nutrients, leading to brittle, dull, and lifeless hair."

Anabel also adds that protein is vital for our tresses, along with iron and B vitamins.

"A protein-rich breakfast is essential for providing the amino acids necessary for hair growth and repair. Skipping breakfast can result in inadequate protein intake, which may lead to weaker, more brittle hair that is prone to breakage," she explains, adding that as iron deficiency can be a common cause of hair loss, breakfast can be an "excellent opportunity to incorporate iron-rich foods like fortified cereals, lean meats, and spinach into your diet".

On top of the dietary benefits, treating ourselves to some morning deliciousness is something that can reduce stress too, apparently - and that's always good for both looking and feeling better.

Anabel says, "Breakfast can contribute to stress reduction, which is important for preventing hair loss. When we skip breakfast, we may experience increased stress levels due to hunger, which can negatively impact our hair.

"Stress-induced hair loss is a common issue that can be mitigated by regular, balanced meals."