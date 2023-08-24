The thing you should never do before going to the airport

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When getting ready to go to the airport to catch a flight, there's likely a number of must-do things on your list - but it turns out there's something we thought was essential that's actually a no-no if you want to keep your skin nourished and moisturised.

From checking your passport is safely packed to figuring out what you're going to wear on your flight, as well as taking any relevant steps to banish airport anxiety, there's plenty of things on the pre-plane checklist - and for most of us, prepping includes taking a shower.

But, according to a skin expert, we actually shouldn't be dousing our bodies in hot water and soap before taking off into the sky for hours.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liberty Mills, who specialises in skin, gut and fertility health, explained that bathing or showering before a flight can lead to dry and dehydrated skin, leaving you in serious need of some nourishing body oil or moisturiser.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said, "Showering before taking a flight is generally not recommended due to several factors that can affect the comfort and well-being of passengers during the flight.

"While there is no strict rule against showering before flying, it is important to consider the potential consequences and make an informed decision based on personal circumstances."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liberty added that lathering up in a steamy shower can strip your skin of its oils and throw it into a state of dryness and dehydration once you take to the humid conditions of the plane cabin.

"One of the main reasons why showering before a flight is discouraged is the effect it can have on the body's natural oils and moisture balance. Showering with hot water and using soap can strip away the natural oils that help keep the skin moisturised," she continued.

"This can lead to dryness and dehydration, which can be exacerbated by the low humidity levels in airplane cabins. The dry air in the cabin can further dehydrate the skin, causing discomfort and potentially leading to issues such as itching or irritation."

And it's not just your skin that can suffer from the combination of a hot shower and a moisture-sucking long haul.

Liberty also says that while washing your hair in piping hot water and your best shampoo and conditioner before you fly might make you feel fresher to start with, it can be counterintuitive and lead to hair that feels greasy and grubby by the time you touch down.

"Showering before a flight may cause the hair and scalp to become oily more quickly. The scalp produces natural oils that help keep the hair healthy and moisturised," she added.

"However, excessive washing or hot water can stimulate the production of these oils, leading to greasy hair. This can be particularly bothersome during long flights when access to showers or hair care products may be limited."