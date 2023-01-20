The one product Julia Robert's makeup artist swears by for her everlasting glow
Julia Robert's makeup artist "won't do makeup without" this product
Julia Roberts will forever be known for her timeless beauty - and thankfully for us her makeup artist just revealed how she gets Julia's skin smooth and glowing for events with just one special product.
Julia has proven herself to be an icon when it comes to the silver screen. With her features in hit movies like Notting Hill, My Best Friend's Wedding, Steel Magnolias, and her newest movie, Ticket to Paradise, there's no doubt she's instantly recognizable. But it's not just for her acting chops - Julia is also celebrated for her undeniable beauty.
Recently, Julia Roberts' makeup artist, Genevieve Herr, revealed the one item she uses to ensure her skin is glowing and her makeup is set all day and night. As well as making use of one of the best foundations, Genevieve specifically remarked on the success of this product in regard to Julia's recent Critic's Choice Awards soft glam makeup look.
The product that Genevieve says she "will not do makeup without" is the luxury and ever-effective Lancôme Prep & Hydrate Primer. "I will not do makeup without this primer, because it's what keeps the makeup looking fresh the whole night," Herr said. "That's why when I give her a touch-up kit for the carpet, it's just lipstick. There is no need for her to do anything else."
And, since Genevieve has been working with Hollywood royalty Julia Roberts for a long time, she has a knack for delivering exactly the kind of looks Julia wants to achieve, especially for something as elegant as the Critic's Choice Awards. "It was a happy day," Herr said. "We've been working with her for such a long time, it's almost like a family. We laugh a lot."
Lancôme Prep & Hydrate Primer, $35 | Macy's (opens in new tab)
The best primers are imperative to a flawless base, this version from Lancôme is loved by Julia Roberts' makeup artist for a dewy, illuminated glow with 24-hour hydration.
Julia's skin was also prepped with other products before applying the primer with other Lancôme products, including the Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Mask, the Advanced Génifique face serum, and the Absolue Revitalizing & Brightening Soft Cream. Julia is, after all, an ambassador for the brand - so if she's applying three products before a primer in order to achieve truly perfect skin, we're going to be following suit.
A post shared by Lancôme Official (@lancomeofficial) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Julia used all Lancôme products when it came to her red carpet natural makeup look, including Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation in shade 335 for the base, and Blush Subtil in Absolutely Happy for a warm flush on her cheeks. For the eyes, Genevieve used Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Taupe Craze for the perfect eyeshadow look, Idôle Liner, and the cult-favorite Lash Idôle Mascara for the perfect, subtle eye. And, to truly complete the look, she used L’Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick in Blush Classique 337 to give Julia the perfect, pinky nude - a color that exquisitely complemented her glamorous, black dress.
