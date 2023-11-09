The mascara that gives Kate Middleton effortlessly perfect lashes is on sale right. now.
We've already bought three tubes of this famous Lancome product
Ever wanted to get lashes just like Kate Middleton's perfect fluttering ones? Luckily, her favourite mascara from Lancome is on sale today on LookFantastic.
Let's get real - we all want to copy Kate Middleton's makeup and skincare routines. Between her effortlessly glowing skin, to her perfectly pink and plump lips (thanks to the famed Clarins Ultimate Lip Perfector), and even her chiseled and bronzed cheekbones, we're always dying to know which products the Princess is vying for these days.
While the Princess could, of course, have her pick of any luxury product she could possibly want, she often sticks to fairly affordable and accessible products, making it easy for us to recreate her looks without totally damaging our wallet. And luckily, one of her favourite makeup products, the Lancome Hypnose Mascara, is on sale today - so of course, we're swiping it for ourselves.
Kate's shade
RRP:
Was £21 Now £16.80 | A melting gel balm with a deliciously sweet flavour and 3D shimmer - and Rose Shimmer is the shade loved by the Princess of Wales.
RRP: Was £29.00, now £21.75 | This Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara, also beloved by the Princess, boasts a volumising formula that creates a longer, fuller-looking appearance without clumping or smudging.
Strangely, a good portion of Kate Middleton's favourite products are on sale right now at LookFantastic, including her Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser and her Bobbi Brown bronzing powder - two more products we're absolutely obsessed with.
The Lancome Hypnose Mascara, on the other hand, is a tried and true classic mascara for beauty lovers, and it has quite the quality reputation for being a reliable and effective mascara, so it's no wonder it's Kate Middleton's favourite.
According to the LookFantastic website, the Lancome Hypnose Mascara promises to create a "longer, fuller-looking appearance without clumping or smudging."
Plus, if black mascara is a little too intense for you, not to worry - they also have a brown option for those opting on the side of subtly in their makeup routine.
Plus, with the sale currently going on at LookFantastic, you can save almost £8 on this mascara by taking advantage of their current sale - and we'd have to say that's a pretty great deal considering even the future Queen Consort deems this mascara as worthy of her use.
Don't just take it from us and Kate, though - there's a whole contingent of non-royal fans who love this mascara as well.
"This is one of the best mascaras I’ve used, it makes my lashes so long and doesn’t clump them together," one person said under a review for the Lancome Hypnose Mascara on LookFantastic.
"Lengthens and thickens lashes without clumping and just gives beautiful definition," another said, giving the product a five star rating.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Queen Letizia's hot pink winter coat is the outerwear wardrobe staple every woman needs
Even Queen Letizia is sporting Barbiecore this winter
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We're in love with Reese Witherspoon's rustic natural wood dining set and pristine panelled walls in cosy home snap
Reese Witherspoon's panelled walls and natural furnishings are our latest obsession - and so warm and cosy for the autumn season
By Laura Harman Published
-
The 'Botox in a bottle' skin gel Kate Middleton reportedly swears by has a big discount now
This Biotulin serum is said to be a firm favourite in Kate Middleton's skincare regime and it's currently 31% off
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
How Kate Middleton's perfectly defined eyebrows are always 'picture perfect'
Kate Middleton's eyebrows are always pristine and we want to know the secret behind her perfect arches!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's speedy glass nails are the unfussy mani we can definitely get on board with
Nude nails for the win, always!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton's hair transformation, plus how she styles it
We take a look at Kate Middleton's hair regime, and the clever products that can help you achieve her perfect glossy locks
By Fiona McKim Published
-
The Duchess of Cambridge has had enviable lockdown hair - this is how she keeps it looking fresh between salon visits
This is how to maintain your locks in lockdown like Catherine.
By Amy Hunt Published