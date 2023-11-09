The mascara that gives Kate Middleton effortlessly perfect lashes is on sale right. now.

We've already bought three tubes of this famous Lancome product

Kate Middleton has earnt herself an extra royal privilege
Madeline Merinuk
By Madeline Merinuk
published

Ever wanted to get lashes just like Kate Middleton's perfect fluttering ones? Luckily, her favourite mascara from Lancome is on sale today on LookFantastic. 

Let's get real - we all want to copy Kate Middleton's makeup and skincare routines. Between her effortlessly glowing skin, to her perfectly pink and plump lips (thanks to the famed Clarins Ultimate Lip Perfector), and even her chiseled and bronzed cheekbones, we're always dying to know which products the Princess is vying for these days. 

While the Princess could, of course, have her pick of any luxury product she could possibly want, she often sticks to fairly affordable and accessible products, making it easy for us to recreate her looks without totally damaging our wallet. And luckily, one of her favourite makeup products, the Lancome Hypnose Mascara, is on sale today - so of course, we're swiping it for ourselves. 

kate middleton

Strangely, a good portion of Kate Middleton's favourite products are on sale right now at LookFantastic, including her Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser and her Bobbi Brown bronzing powder - two more products we're absolutely obsessed with. 

The Lancome Hypnose Mascara, on the other hand, is a tried and true classic mascara for beauty lovers, and it has quite the quality reputation for being a reliable and effective mascara, so it's no wonder it's Kate Middleton's favourite. 

According to the LookFantastic website, the Lancome Hypnose Mascara promises to create a "longer, fuller-looking appearance without clumping or smudging."

Plus, if black mascara is a little too intense for you, not to worry - they also have a brown option for those opting on the side of subtly in their makeup routine. 

K

Plus, with the sale currently going on at LookFantastic, you can save almost £8 on this mascara by taking advantage of their current sale - and we'd have to say that's a pretty great deal considering even the future Queen Consort deems this mascara as worthy of her use. 

Don't just take it from us and Kate, though - there's a whole contingent of non-royal fans who love this mascara as well. 

"This is one of the best mascaras I’ve used, it makes my lashes so long and doesn’t clump them together," one person said under a review for the Lancome Hypnose Mascara on LookFantastic. 

"Lengthens and thickens lashes without clumping and just gives beautiful definition," another said, giving the product a five star rating. 

