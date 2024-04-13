The simple beauty trick Sofía Vergara relies on for fuller, red carpet-ready lips

Want to achieve a fuller-looking pout? Sofía Vergara's classic lip trick proves that you can accentuate the shape in seconds at home...

While the best long-lasting lipsticks can add a flattering tint and in some cases, provide hydration while they do so, to achieve the appearance of fullness and a really precise shape, a lip liner is your best friend. A point proven by Sofía Vergara over on Instagram.

The Griselda star debuted her makeup skills in the form of an enviable pout - created using two lip staples and a certain age-old liner trick - which we're, of course, immediately adding to our own beauty repertoires...

The trick Sofia Vergara uses to achieve a fuller-looking pout

While Sofía Vergara's milky nails have already informed our next manicure look, the actor is now demonstrating just how powerful and transformative a good 'ol lip liner - not to mention a classic nude lippie - can be in your beauty bag.

How, you ask? Answer: overlining. As the name suggests, this lip liner trick sees you draw just outside of the natural border of your mouth, creating something of an illusion that your lips are fuller than they actually are. You can also think of it as a form of contouring, especially when overlining the bottom lip, as it creates the effect of a shadow.

Taking to Instagram on April 10th, 2024, the star shared her glam (which she did herself) for the event, "An Unforgettable Evening" Benefiting The Women's Cancer Research Fund that featured a chic smokey eye and classic pink-nude lip.

From the looks of it, Vergara used an ever-so-slightly darker nude to outline her lips, before going in with her lipstick, resulting in the perfect red carpet-ready pout. This trick is an easy addition to your routine, as is a nude lipstick and complimentary liner.

Our 3 Sofia Vergara-inspired lip staples

Alas, it's unclear which exact products Vergara used to create her chic lip look but as it's a classic pink-nude shade, there are a few popular options on the market that can offer a similar finish...