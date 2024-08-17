Sienna Miller reveals the 'magic' foundation she can't stop using – the before and after photos are staggering

Sienna Miller has revealed the go-to foundation she uses to get a natural, your-skin-but-better makeup look - and it costs just £35.

Make up trends are always popping up, sticking around for a season or two, only to then be replaced by something different and new. But the 'no makeup makeup' look is the exception, always there and beloved by everyone for those days where you want to look elevated and chic but still casual and effortless.

This everlasting love is perhaps thanks to the ease of the minimal makeup style. It's easily created using clear mascara and a good tinted lip balm like the Posh Balms that Victoria Beckham has just launched, and there's plenty of inspiration to help you master a minimal face.

But, by far, our ultimate no makeup makeup inspiration comes from Sienna Miller who consistently steps out in perfect pared back looks - and she's just revealed how she gets her look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing in a video posted to Charlotte Tilbury's Instagram page, the actress revealed that she's 'obsessed' with the brand's Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation.

While applying the product, she shared, "I'm obsessed with it, along with the rest of the world. It's basically like no-foundation foundation. It's almost got a concealer in it which is crazy because it's so sheer, but it just blurs everything.

"It's like the skin that you have after you've got back from holiday, or when you've stepped out of a spa and feel your best. It's so easy and it literally takes 10 seconds - magic," she added.

The Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation, £35 | Charlotte Tilbury Available in 20 shades, Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation is packed with skin-loving ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E and promises to create a stunning glow while also giving a 'sheer' and natural coverage.

The Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation has a super-natural and sheer yet buildable coverage, making it the perfect all-round foundation that can help you create both minimal and more glam-inspired makeup looks.

The Charlotte Tilbury website explains that the foundation is created with 'Light Mapping' technology that helps to bring light to the face and give a 'super natural soft-focus, blurred glow' to the skin as a result. Explaining how it works, they say it's a little like having a 'ring light' angled onto your face at all times, highlighting your face's high points and creating a stunning shadow under the cheekbones for a sculpted effect.

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

If that wasn't draw enough, the foundation's formula also boasts a host of skin-loving ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E to blur imperfections and create a stunning glow.

The foundation is available in 20 shades with the brand's colour-matching technology making buying online a breeze! Plus, if you're in the UK and order the wrong shade, you can exchange it for free and get the right one sent to your door.

Sienna Miller isn't the only person whose fallen in love with Charlotte Tilbury's newest foundation, shoppers are also raving about the product's beautiful and natural-looking finish.

"The texture is magnificent, it is super easy to apply and spread," one reviewer wrote. "The coverage is very good, skin looks very beautiful and has a wonderful glow. It lasts for hours without showing flaws in the skin."

Another shared, "What I was really impressed with though was how hydrating it was as I have dry skin and this left my skin feeling so deeply moisturised. Its very easy to apply and smudge-proof!"

