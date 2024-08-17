Sienna Miller reveals the 'magic' foundation she can't stop using – the before and after photos are staggering
The actress loves the 'sheer no-foundation foundation' look of the cult product
Sienna Miller has revealed the go-to foundation she uses to get a natural, your-skin-but-better makeup look - and it costs just £35.
Make up trends are always popping up, sticking around for a season or two, only to then be replaced by something different and new. But the 'no makeup makeup' look is the exception, always there and beloved by everyone for those days where you want to look elevated and chic but still casual and effortless.
This everlasting love is perhaps thanks to the ease of the minimal makeup style. It's easily created using clear mascara and a good tinted lip balm like the Posh Balms that Victoria Beckham has just launched, and there's plenty of inspiration to help you master a minimal face.
But, by far, our ultimate no makeup makeup inspiration comes from Sienna Miller who consistently steps out in perfect pared back looks - and she's just revealed how she gets her look.
Appearing in a video posted to Charlotte Tilbury's Instagram page, the actress revealed that she's 'obsessed' with the brand's Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation.
While applying the product, she shared, "I'm obsessed with it, along with the rest of the world. It's basically like no-foundation foundation. It's almost got a concealer in it which is crazy because it's so sheer, but it just blurs everything.
"It's like the skin that you have after you've got back from holiday, or when you've stepped out of a spa and feel your best. It's so easy and it literally takes 10 seconds - magic," she added.
The Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation, £35 | Charlotte Tilbury
Available in 20 shades, Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation is packed with skin-loving ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E and promises to create a stunning glow while also giving a 'sheer' and natural coverage.
The Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation has a super-natural and sheer yet buildable coverage, making it the perfect all-round foundation that can help you create both minimal and more glam-inspired makeup looks.
The Charlotte Tilbury website explains that the foundation is created with 'Light Mapping' technology that helps to bring light to the face and give a 'super natural soft-focus, blurred glow' to the skin as a result. Explaining how it works, they say it's a little like having a 'ring light' angled onto your face at all times, highlighting your face's high points and creating a stunning shadow under the cheekbones for a sculpted effect.
If that wasn't draw enough, the foundation's formula also boasts a host of skin-loving ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E to blur imperfections and create a stunning glow.
The foundation is available in 20 shades with the brand's colour-matching technology making buying online a breeze! Plus, if you're in the UK and order the wrong shade, you can exchange it for free and get the right one sent to your door.
Sienna Miller isn't the only person whose fallen in love with Charlotte Tilbury's newest foundation, shoppers are also raving about the product's beautiful and natural-looking finish.
"The texture is magnificent, it is super easy to apply and spread," one reviewer wrote. "The coverage is very good, skin looks very beautiful and has a wonderful glow. It lasts for hours without showing flaws in the skin."
Another shared, "What I was really impressed with though was how hydrating it was as I have dry skin and this left my skin feeling so deeply moisturised. Its very easy to apply and smudge-proof!"
A post shared by Charlotte Tilbury, MBE (@charlottetilbury)
A photo posted by on
Shop Sienna Miller's Favourite Charlotte Tilbury Products
Charlotte Tilbury's cult-loved moisturiser isn't called Magic Cream for no reason. The moisturiser retexturises, smooths, firms, plumps and primes the skin in one simple step, helping to boost and protect your skin barrier while keeping skin looking glowing and healthy. Those who use the cream say their skin looked more hydrated and radiant, as well as firmer and smoother, after using it for just one month!
This Charlotte Tilbury cream bronzer has everything you need in a beauty product. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and provitamin D3, it not only gives you a stunning sun-kissed glow but also works to make your skin healthier and give it an improved look every time you wear it! Plus, it lasts for up to 16 hours and is sweat proof and humidity-proof.
Giving you a dewy, healthy holiday blush and glow in seconds, this weightless and easy to use cream lip and blush colour is the perfect product for the summer months. With a buildable, sheer coverage, the formula glides onto the skin effortlessly and blends out easily and seamlessly. But not only does it bring a stunning wash of colour to the cheeks, the addition of raspberry leaf stem cell extract to the formula helps to moisturise and revitalise the look of skin while beeswax helps to soften any dry or hard patches on the cheeks and lips.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
