We've just discovered Sienna Miller's genius faux freckle trick for sunkissed skin even when the rays have disappeared

Sienna Miller's unconventional freckle trick for giving her skin some sunkissed speckles when the summer rays are long gone is genius - and really makes the most of a makeup bag essential.

In a video shared on the official Charlotte Tilbury Instagram accoun, Sienna shared a few of her beauty secrets for natural and glowy-looking summer beauty - revealing everything from the award-winning moisturiser she loves for a hit of hydration to the best bronzer in her makeup stash for warmed-up skin.

Sienna's gorgeously radiant and flawless complexion never fails to wow us - and the subtle freckles across her nose and cheeks are a feature we wish we were blessed with. But it turns out she's not opposed to faking a few freckles - and her hack for creating a speckled complexion when we're missing the summer sunshine is one that really makes the most of one product in particular.

Creating her faux freckles in the footage, Sienna explained that it's her brown-toned lip liner that she relies on for stippling on some pretend pigment.

After using the likes of the Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Hydrating Foundation Stick and the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk to create her "everyday easy summer" makeup look, Sienna went in with the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in the shade Foxy Brown to add a smattering of pencilled-on freckles.

Revealing that Charlotte Tilbury herself hails the Foxy Brown liner the "youth stick", Sienna demonstrated her clever freckle illusion trick as she declared, "I think people look beautiful after a day on the beach."

Adding that her beauty regime replicates post-holiday skin, she continued, "I'm going to use a Lip Cheat in Foxy Brown to add the freckles I used to have."

Sienna is a fan of Lip Cheat for plumping her pout, too - although she uses the rich pink-toned Iconic Nude shade for that gorgeous natural-lips-but-better impact.

"I love this, it gives me a lip contour," she said as she accentuated her lips by gently outlining them with the pencil, adding, "I'm cheating my lips to be a little bit fuller."