Sienna Miller has shared an ingenious trick for mess-free eyeshadow application

It seems we can bid farewell to eyeshadow fallout while simultaneously achieving refreshed and hydrated under-eyes - and it's all thanks to Sienna Miller and her clever eye patch hack...

While the best eyeshadow primers can keep your favourite eyeshadow shades from creasing or melting away into the makeup abyss, there's one issue many of us face: fallout. There are few worse feelings than being minutes away from completing your routine - with your best foundation, concealer and blush all perfectly blended - only for specs of loose eyeshadow to rain down on your under-eyes and cheeks, foiling your hard work. While you might suggest carefully dusting said fallout away with a large brush, there's always one dot that smears or a glitter particle that refuses to budge.

Thankfully though, Sienna Miller has just shared the perfect solution to this heartbreak, which promises to not only refresh your under-eyes but catch any traitorous, flyaway pigment during your eyeshadow application...

The trick Sienna Miller swears by for perfect eyeshadow application

Having already turned us on to Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Foundation Stick for a natural makeup look, Sienna Miller is back with yet another beauty tip regarding the iconic brand. This time it centres around the Hollywood Skin Secrets Immediate Eye Revival Patches.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Skin Secrets Immediate Eye Revival Patches View at Cult Beauty RRP: £58 for 30 pairs | The eye patches feature Bio-Smooth Eye Contour Complex, which blends antioxidant-rich marine biotech, glycerin and allantoin, as well as hyaluronic acid to hydrate and depuff your under eyes whilst reducing the appearance of dark circles and smoothing fine lines.

Sharing her routine for the perfect evening look on Charlotte Tilbury's YouTube channel, Miller revealed that she applies the patches just before she does her eyeshadow.

"A little trick is that you can leave these on while you do your eye makeup and they'll catch anything that might fall," Miller quipped, adding: "And then at the end when you take them off, you're going to look very refreshed."

The patches feature a 'Bio-Smooth Eye Contour Complex' which is infused with a bio-tech ferment, that works together to hydrate, depuff and boost the elasticity of the under-eye. Plus, thanks to their serum-laden surface, these patches will snag any eyeshadow powder that may fall from your brush or lid, as you blend it in.

This multi-tasking hack (which is popular among makeup artists) effectively combines both a skincare and makeup step into one, saving you time and effort, which is ideal if you're an eyeshadow beginner. It's also very timely with party season approaching - when the occasion calls for glamour and your under-eyes need some TLC.

In case you're wondering how Sienna Miller then went on to apply her eyeshadow, she used the Exagger-Eyes Luxury Palette (at Cult Beauty) to create the look. As a first step, she takes the lightest shade, sweeping it across her entire lid to prep the area. Miller then mixes the shimmer shade with a reddish hue and applies them all over before adding the shimmer (on its own this time) to the centre of her lid. Finally, she takes the rose-gold and red hues and adds them into her crease to create definition and then dusts the 'priming' shade once more over her brow bone, to create a highlighted effect.

More eye masks we love

PIXI BeautifEYE Eye Patches Serum View at Look Fantastic RRP: £22 for 30 pairs Enriched with liquorice, ginseng and vitamin C, these hydrating patches work to brighten dark circles, cool and soothe puffiness, and moisturise your under eyes. Beauty Pie Depuffing Under-Eye Gel Pads View at Beauty Pie RRP: £32 for 20 pairs Soaked in Eyeliss (a depuffing Lipopeptide Complex), niacinamide, Arctic algae and hyaluronic acid, these hydro-gel patches work to strengthen and repair the skin's barrier, whilst hydrating and brightening dark circles. Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels View at Cult Beauty RRP: £4 for 1 pair If you want to test out this trick without committing to a full pot of eye patches, opt for these single-use eye gels from Patchology. They blend grape-derived resveratrol with hyaluronic acid and strawberry extract to protect your delicate under eyes from environmental stressors whilst softening and calming the skin.

If Charlotte Tilbury's £58 eye patches are a little out of your budget, but you still want to ward off any eyeshadow fallout, we've rounded up a few of our favourite hydrating alternatives to consider.