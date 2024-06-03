Sarah Jessica Parker's MUA relies on this specific formula for Carrie Bradshaw's 'glowy and dimensional' look

Ever wondered what’s behind Sarah Jessica Parker’s über healthy glow on And Just Like That? Wonder no more, because her makeup artist has just given us some behind-the-scenes intel into her Carrie Bradshaw kit. Not only that, she also confirmed the key reason the star always looks so radiant...

While Sarah Jessica Parker's on-screen counterpart is known for her fashion sense and affinity with Manolo Blahnik's, her makeup deserves just as much attention - especially when it comes to her complexion. And while the best foundation serums and glow-boosters can offer a similar finish, the star's makeup artist has revealed that there's one product type, in particular, to thank for Carrie's lit-from-within glow: cream formulas.

In an Instagram post of a picture of SJP and a selection of products from her kit, makeup artist Elaine Offers wrote: "I use a lot of creamy products for a glowy and dimensional look." This makes a lot of sense, as the best cream blushers and bronzers are known for having a slightly dewy and/or radiant finish - and thanks to Elaine, we're about to add a few more to our arsenal...

The 'glowy' staples behind Sarah Jessica Parker's radiant makeup

Stila Convertible Colour Dual Lip and Cheek Cream £18 at Sephora RRP: £18 Offering a flattering pop of colour to both your lips and cheeks, Stila's Convertible Colour Dual is the perfect multi-tasker in your makeup bag. Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo £84 at Sephora RRP: £84 This palette is all you need for the perfect glowy finish as it features both a glassy highlighter and a warm contour hue, to sculpt and define your face. MERIT Flush Balm £32 at MERIT RRP: £32 Nothing says summer like a hint of blush and this one from Merit offers the perfect buildable coverage and dewy finish.

The first product name-checked on Elaine’s list is Tom Ford’s Shade & Illuminate, an iconic makeup product that features both cream bronzer and highlighter to really add dimension to the face, housed in a luxurious compact. (That luxury is reflected in its £84 price tag, so if you’re hoping for something a bit more affordable, try Milk Makeup’s Matte Bronzer stick and e.l.f.’s Halow Glow Highlight Beauty Wand.)

Next up is the Stila Convertible Colour Dual Lip and Cheek Cream, a multipurpose product - again housed in a useful mirrored compact. There are four different shades to choose from but Carrie’s AJLT shade is Lillium. Finally, MERIT Flush Balm in Cheeky is another dewy formula that, as its name suggests, creates that healthy and glowy flush - we also love Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which we find works particularly well on oily skin for a liquid formula.

These first three products are clearly signatures for Sarah Jessica Parker’s alter-ago as Elaine notes: "All of these have been used for Carrie’s look since Season 1." A newcomer to Carrie’s makeup roster for the show’s second season is Finding Ferdinand’s Cream Blush in the shade Attitude, a bold pink. The brand doesn’t seem to have arrived on UK shores yet but, at a glance, we’d tout Bobbi Brown's Pot Rouge in Calypso Coral as a similar pink-coral shade. To master SJP’s signature glow, you can snap up her MUA's other go-to cream formulas above.