Sarah Jessica Parker's 'go-to' scent is now only £19.50 on Amazon
New winter scent unlocked, courtesy of Carrie Bradshaw herself
For a limited time, Sarah Jessica Parker's 'go-to' scent is on sale for more than 50% off, coming in at only £19.50.
Finding your go-to scent for the winter can be quite a task if you don't already have a signature scent. Whether you purchased one of the best beauty products of 2023 like the Jo Malone English Pear cologne, or you've gone for a more timeless option like Chanel No. 5, there are (needless to say) so many scents out there to choose from.
As a new year begins, we've been on the hunt for our next fresh scent, and we may have found the perfect option in Sarah Jessica Parker's "go-to" perfume, "Lovely" from her SJP brand.
The eau de parfum typically comes in a 100 ml bottle that goes for £45 - which, still, is a steal for a good quality scent. However, we hit the jackpot in finding out that it's on a rare sale on Amazon, discounted at over 50% - bringing the price down to a mere £19.50.
Yes, you read that correctly.
RRP: £19.50 | Launched in 2005, the 'Lovely' fragrance family began with this Floral Woody Musk scent and is over 50% off on Amazon right now.
The scent is seasonally versatile, as there are no seasonally specific scents. It's a fresh combination of "Mandarin, Bergamot, Rosewood, Lavender, and Apple Martini," according to the description, and finishes with notes of patchouli and cedar wood for a more musky finish.
In true SJP style, the packaging is just as appealing as the scent itself, coming in a ballerina pink bottle that comes complete with a clear bauble topper, adding very elegant energy to the product overall. Plus, if it's good enough for Sarah Jessica, it's certainly good enough for us.
If you needed more convincing, the customer reviews and the 4.6 star rating on Amazon speak for themselves.
"This is the loveliest perfume I've had in ages that is affordable enough to buy for yourself for everyday use," one customer said.
"Never had this perfume before but I love it!!!" another happily said.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
