Sarah Jessica Parker's 'go-to' scent is now only £19.50 on Amazon

For a limited time, Sarah Jessica Parker's 'go-to' scent is on sale for more than 50% off, coming in at only £19.50.

Finding your go-to scent for the winter can be quite a task if you don't already have a signature scent. Whether you purchased one of the best beauty products of 2023 like the Jo Malone English Pear cologne, or you've gone for a more timeless option like Chanel No. 5, there are (needless to say) so many scents out there to choose from.

As a new year begins, we've been on the hunt for our next fresh scent, and we may have found the perfect option in Sarah Jessica Parker's "go-to" perfume, "Lovely" from her SJP brand.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The eau de parfum typically comes in a 100 ml bottle that goes for £45 - which, still, is a steal for a good quality scent. However, we hit the jackpot in finding out that it's on a rare sale on Amazon, discounted at over 50% - bringing the price down to a mere £19.50.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Lovely By SJP Spray 100 ml View at Amazon RRP: £19.50 | Launched in 2005, the 'Lovely' fragrance family began with this Floral Woody Musk scent and is over 50% off on Amazon right now. Lovely By SJP Spray 30 ml View at Amazon RRP: £14.53 | Want to test the perfume out before buying the full size? This 30 ml option is perfect, coming in at just under £15.

The scent is seasonally versatile, as there are no seasonally specific scents. It's a fresh combination of "Mandarin, Bergamot, Rosewood, Lavender, and Apple Martini," according to the description, and finishes with notes of patchouli and cedar wood for a more musky finish.

In true SJP style, the packaging is just as appealing as the scent itself, coming in a ballerina pink bottle that comes complete with a clear bauble topper, adding very elegant energy to the product overall. Plus, if it's good enough for Sarah Jessica, it's certainly good enough for us.

If you needed more convincing, the customer reviews and the 4.6 star rating on Amazon speak for themselves.

"This is the loveliest perfume I've had in ages that is affordable enough to buy for yourself for everyday use," one customer said.

"Never had this perfume before but I love it!!!" another happily said.