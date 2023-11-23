As a Beauty Editor, these Glossier Black Friday deals are the only ones I actually spend money on
You can currently score 25% off everything at Glossier for Black Friday, but these are the products our beauty editor thinks are actually worth it...
While Black Friday can be a really useful time for saving money on purchases that we've been needing to buy, it can also be a lot when it comes to the sheer amount of shopping deals out there.
And while there are a number of really worthy Black Friday beauty deals available to shop that our in-house expert beauty team are keeping track of, for me, there's only one beauty brand that I shop every Black Friday.
For me, Glossier Black Friday deals are probably the best - both in terms of what they sell and the discount they offer. For someone who has at least three Glossier products on my face at any one time, stocking up during their once-a-year, 25% off sale is essential. But that's not the only the reason I save all my Black Friday shopping for them. With a host of sets - that save money even without the 25% discount - it gives me an opportunity to both try new products I've not used before and shop Christmas gifts for less.
Best Glossier Black Friday deals, according to our Beauty Editor
Now Glossier products are pretty reasonable anyway - especially considering the quality and results you get from them. Buy my ultimate Glossier Black Friday hack is to buy everything in sets.
Glossier Cloud Paint seamless cheek color:
was £20, now £15 (save £5) | Glossier
Before Cloud Paint came long I was never a blush person, but this liquid tint had my heart the first time I tried it. With a whole host of universally-flattering colours, there are options to suit every makeup look.
Glossier Boy Brow Grooming pomade:
was £18, now £13.50 (save £4.50) | Glossier
The 'Boy', the myth, the legend - a product so good pretty much every single beauty expert I've ever spoken to has got this in their repertoire. Available in a range of natural shades, there is a Boy Brow for every makeup lover.
Glossier Futuredew Oil serum hybrid:
was £26, now £19.50 (save £6.50) | Glossier
Easily one of Glossier's most versatile products, Futuredew is my go-to for an unbeatable glow. Made with plant extracts that work to improve skin brightness, this can be worn under or over makeup for an instant complexion pick-me-up.
Glossier Balm Dotcom Universal salve:
was £14, now £10.50 (save £3.50) | Glossier
Easily one of Glossier's most talked-about products, Balm Dotcom is a must-have in every beauty collection. I have tried a range of the flavours on offer and none have let me down yet. In particular, the limited edition Hot Cocoa and Cookie Butter scents are not to be missed.
Aleesha is Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has worked as Shopping Writer at woman&home, gained an AOP awards nomination after working on their news team, contributed to Women's Health, Stylist and Goodto and earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.
