Kate Middleton's 'Botox in a bottle' serum is the cheapest we've seen it so we're stocking up while we can
The 'Botox in a bottle' skin gel Kate Middleton reportedly swears by has anti-wrinkle powers without needles
Kate Middleton's 'Botox in a bottle' face serum that the Princess of Wales has been revealed to use to help achieve her flawless complexion is on sale right now - and it's the most affordable we've seen it.
When it comes to nailing down a perfect skincare routine to battle wrinkles and fine lines, having everything from the best moisturising face creams to the best night serums can feel like the way to go - but the 'Botox in a bottle' skin gel that Kate Middleton is said to swear by could be a game changer in your regime.
The Princess of Wales is said to be a fan of the Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, a face serum that contains ingredients that mimic Botox without the invasion of needles - and right now, it's the most affordable we've seen it, having been slashed in price from £44 to £32.
Shop Kate's 'Botox In a Bottle' Serum
Kate's Botox in a Bottle
RRP:
Was £44 Now £32 | Developed and produced in Germany, the impact of the key ingredient in Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel is comparable to Botox injections, without the need for needles. The effects last for up to nine hours and promise to create smooth and supple skin. And the serum is even said to be loved by the Princess of Wales herself.
The German skincare product that works to reduce muscle contractions and relax the face with spilanthol, a plant-derived local anaesthetic ingredient, can provide visible effects that last up to nine hours and can also be applied throughout the day, making it ideal for reducing fine lines caused by movement of the face, especially around the eyes.
Biotulin claim that the Supreme Skin Gel can provide up to 25% wrinkle reduction just an hour after application - and a little goes along way, as they say, "Biotulin gel is incredibly economical – only a small amount is needed.
"Apply a small drop of Biotulin Gel evenly on the face and neck area and massage gently into the skin."
A rep from Biotulin previously claimed that Princess Catherine uses the smoothing skincare product, while it's also been reported that she likes it so much that she even recommended it to Michelle Obama.
According to Celebrities Style, the former First Lady's makeup artist, Carl Ray, shared, "Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton."
And don't worry about your facial expressions being minimised or your skin feeling numb, as Biotulin says this won't happen when you apply the smoothing gel. "Unlike needle injections, it does not numb your face or restrict your facial expressions. Your features will still be reanimated and beautiful," they say.
