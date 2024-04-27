The Parachute Murder Plot: Where is Victoria Cilliers now?

The Parachute Murder Plot is the latest Netflix documentary that has the nation gripped, focusing on a near-fatal parachute jump, which was later revealed to be a failed murder attempt.

It's any skydiver's worst nightmare. But for Victoria Cilliers, the nightmare became a reality when both her standard and reserve parachutes failed to open during a 4,000-foot fall to the ground at Netheravon Airfield in Wiltshire.

The skydive was a gift from her husband, Emile Cilliers, who had paid for the experience as a peace offering after the couple had experienced some difficulties in their relationship. But husband Emile had an ulterior motive. Victoria Cilliers miraculously lived to tell the tale and went on to release a book about her ordeal, entitled I Survived: A True Story.

Her story has now been adapted into a new documentary, The Parachute Murder Plot, which is in the running to nab a slot in our round of the best British crime dramas. It originally aired on ITV back in 2018 with Fiona Bruce as presenter, but since it dropped on Netflix, interest surrounding the case has been reignited, with many wondering about what happened to Victoria Cilliers in the aftermath.

Where is Victoria Cilliers now?

Victoria Cilliers now lives in Wiltshire with her two children. She works as a physio for the Ministry of Defence and has found love again with Simon Goodman, a Royal Marines Commando, whom she has reportedly known for nine years. "They have been together for a while and they are very happy.," a source told the Mail Online in 2020.

What happened to Victoria Cilliers?

Victoria Cilliers is an experienced skydiver who hit headlines after miraculously surviving a 4,000-ft fall in a failed murder attempt at the hands of her husband.

On Easter Sunday 2015, Victoria embarked on a parachute jump as a gift from her husband, British Army Sergeant Emile Cilliers. The couple met in 2009 and shared two children together, but had been facing difficulties in their relationship ahead of the jump. Emile had lied about his finances, spent his wife's money without her knowledge and was accused of inappropriately texting a 16-year-old girl, according to reporting from Pan Macmillan.

The parachute jump was meant to be a peace offering from Emile to his wife, who had reportedly already tried to kill his wife and their two children by leaving the gas on in their home. In May 2018, Emile was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of eighteen years.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain after the event, Victoria revealed that she is "struggling to process" the extent of her husband's betrayal. "I still can't get to grips with the whole 'my husband tried to kill me' slant'," she added.

Before adding, "I'm still pretty stunned. It's such a massive thing to accept that he might have wanted to kill me, and harm the children. I love the husband I had - I'm grieving for that marriage."

Where is Emile Cilliers now?

Emile Cilliers is currently serving life in prison after he was given two sentences for two counts of attempted murder.

He was first arrested on suspicion of murder over the parachute plot and taken to Guildford police station, where he denied the allegations. Emilie was then tried at Winchester Crown Court in 2015 on suspicion of murder over a gas leak in his home, but it wasn't until 2018 that Emile was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 18 years.