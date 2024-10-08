Your skin will thank you for snapping up Murad’s viral anti-aging cream this Amazon Prime Day - reduced from £78 down to £38

You can get your hands on Murad's luxurious retinol-infused, anti-aging night cream for an impressive half price in the Amazon Prime Day sale today, with the product at its lowest ever price!

Trying out new skincare products can get expensive, with many of the year's most hyped and trending products retailing at price points too high for many to consider ever purchasing. Even when they work wonders, it can be hard to shell out for certain items, especially knowing they'll run out and have to be replaced, and that's why we were so excited to see that Murad was participating in this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.

A whole host of the brand's best-selling products have seen massive reductions on Amazon, with the biggest saving being a whopping 51% off their viral Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream.

Shop Murad's Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream

Formulated for use in the evenings, the retinol-infused moisturiser is a preventative retinol that's suitable for all ages. Full of intensely hydrating ingredients that give skin an overall smoother and more radiant appearance, it works to strengthen the skin’s protective barrier while also softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles - It's a real all-in-one product.

After 4 weeks of use, 86% of participants trialing the cream said their skin appeared firmer and 'more revitalised', while an impressive 96% noticed their skin's texture was smoother.

It's no surprise that the cream works wonders. The formula is infused with retinol, an ingredient that has been hailed as the 'gold standard' in skincare.

"Retinol is often touted as the 'gold standard' skincare ingredient, and in this case the cliche is true because no skincare treatment (that doesn't involve needles) is this effective at sorting out skin texture, softening lines and fading tone issues," Woman&Home's Beauty Editor Fiona McKim explained. "It has a fearsome reputation."

However, there are some retinol dos and don'ts to take note of before trying out any retinol product. "As long as you don't have extremely sensitive skin it's worth a go," Fiona says. "Just start slowly and build up from every few days to daily use, the results will be worth the wait."

If you're new to retinol, there are plenty of alternative retinol formulas for beginners to help your skin adjust to the 'fearsome' ingredient.

Shop Murad's Resurgence Range