Your skin will thank you for snapping up Murad’s viral anti-aging cream this Amazon Prime Day - reduced from £78 down to £38

We were shocked to see Murad's Resurgence Retinol collection in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal collection at Amazon
You can get your hands on Murad's luxurious retinol-infused, anti-aging night cream for an impressive half price in the Amazon Prime Day sale today, with the product at its lowest ever price!

Trying out new skincare products can get expensive, with many of the year's most hyped and trending products retailing at price points too high for many to consider ever purchasing. Even when they work wonders, it can be hard to shell out for certain items, especially knowing they'll run out and have to be replaced, and that's why we were so excited to see that Murad was participating in this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.

A whole host of the brand's best-selling products have seen massive reductions on Amazon, with the biggest saving being a whopping 51% off their viral Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream.

Shop Murad's Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream

Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream
Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream

Formulated for use in the evenings, the retinol-infused moisturiser is a preventative retinol that's suitable for all ages. Full of intensely hydrating ingredients that give skin an overall smoother and more radiant appearance, it works to strengthen the skin’s protective barrier while also softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles - It's a real all-in-one product.

After 4 weeks of use, 86% of participants trialing the cream said their skin appeared firmer and 'more revitalised', while an impressive 96% noticed their skin's texture was smoother.

It's no surprise that the cream works wonders. The formula is infused with retinol, an ingredient that has been hailed as the 'gold standard' in skincare.

"Retinol is often touted as the 'gold standard' skincare ingredient, and in this case the cliche is true because no skincare treatment (that doesn't involve needles) is this effective at sorting out skin texture, softening lines and fading tone issues," Woman&Home's Beauty Editor Fiona McKim explained. "It has a fearsome reputation."

However, there are some retinol dos and don'ts to take note of before trying out any retinol product. "As long as you don't have extremely sensitive skin it's worth a go," Fiona says. "Just start slowly and build up from every few days to daily use, the results will be worth the wait."

If you're new to retinol, there are plenty of alternative retinol formulas for beginners to help your skin adjust to the 'fearsome' ingredient.

Shop Murad's Resurgence Range

Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Serum
Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Serum

Formulated with fast-acting retinol, this Murad serum has received rave reviews for its gentle formula and effectiveness at fighting deep wrinkles, evening skin tone and boosting radiance.​ Infused with hyaluronic acid, it also helps to hydrate and plump the skin while also minimising dryness.

Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum
Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum

Designed specifically to target the line-prone and delicate skin around the eye, this Murad eye serum works to dramatically improve firmness all around eyes for a plump and full look. Praising the product, reviewers have said it 'considerably' reduces deep bags under the eye without causing redness or irritation.

Murad Age-Balancing Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturiser
Murad Age-Balancing Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturiser

A two-in-one, this Murad SPF and moisturiser boasts broad spectrum sunscreen protection while also deeply nourishing the skin to improve elasticity and give a stunning youthful glow. Leaving skin feeling hydrated, plump, and smooth, the formula is rich yet fast-absorbing, making it perfect for busy mornings.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

