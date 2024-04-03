This £7.50 M&S perfume smells just like an iconic Marc Jacobs scent
When it comes to the best perfumes for women, Daisy by Marc Jacobs is up there with the top tier scents that have stood the test of time. The fresh and floral fragrance was launched back in 2007 and has secured a place as one of the most beloved, best-selling perfumes in the world since then.
That being said, we're always so excited when we discover another of the best cheap perfumes on the market that goes on to become a staple in our collection of spritzes - especially if they happen to be smell-alikes of designer favourites.
Enter Gardenia and Vanilla by M&S. A bargain perfume that you can pick up during your next food shop that has had the woman&home team in awe of its similarity to Daisy by Marc Jacobs.
Shop the Scent
RRP: £7.50 for 30ml/ £12.50 for 100ml | The perfect spring scent if you love bargain fragrance with gorgeously floral notes - and it smells so much like Marc Jacobs' Daisy.
RRP: £97 for 100ml | A timeless classic among fragrance lovers worldwide, Daisy by Marc Jacobs is the dream scent for floral and fresh fans.
The Gardenia & Vanilla Eau de Toilette from the M&S Discover Intense range is a sweet mauve bottle of surprisingly long-lasting perfume. Perfect if you're after a bargain scent that's vibrant and flowery, its rich notes of sandalwood and vanilla pair dreamily with gardenia and grapefruit to provide the ultimate scent for enrobing your skin with freshness throughout spring.
One thing we couldn't help but notice when the spray was passed around the woman&home team was how similar the smell of it is to that of Daisy. It would make sense though, as key notes in the Marc Jacobs cult favourite include red grapefruit, gardenia and vanilla, along with musk, white wood and wild strawberry.
There's a big difference in price between the iconic Daisy and the M&S offering, though. While the Gardenia & Vanilla Eau de Toilette is priced at just £7.50 for a 30ml bottle and £12.50 for 100ml, Daisy by Marc Jacobs can cost as much as £50 for a 30ml bottle and £97 for a 100ml bottle.
We did notice that while the M&S fragrance lingers on the skin, it, unsurprisingly, doesn't have the staying power that the Marc Jacobs creation boasts.
However, if you're after an everyday perfume that you can freely douse yourself in without worrying about the impact a refill could have on your bank account, all while smelling remarkably similar to a distinctive designer smell, we recommend it.
