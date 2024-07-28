JLo’s ‘sunset blush’ beauty hack creates the perfect minimal wedding guest makeup

Summer's biggest beauty trend has just got JLo’s seal of approval, with the celebrity sharing her take on the ‘sunset blush’ trick - and it makes for the perfect wedding guest makeup.

Each time summer rolls around, we embrace the heat, and fight off sweat, with more natural makeup looks. The warmer days go hand in hand with simple, minimal makeup where looks are dominated by sun-kissed bronzers to enhance the season's glow.

But even the most pared back look can do with a pop of colour from the best blushers on the market. And now JLo has solidified 'sunset blush' as 2024's biggest beauty trend, we're sure to be seeing it everywhere - especially as summer weddings start to kick off.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sunset blush look is created by using two shades of blusher, placing a pink tone on the cheekbone and an orange shade just below it on the hollows of your cheek, blending it together to create an ombre effect.

You then add a swipe of highlighter to the high point of your cheekbone for an added shine.

The result is a stunning wash of colour similar to the look of a sunset, where the orange sun turns the sky pink as it slips below the horizon.

While sunset blush looks tend to be worn with minimal other makeup, perhaps just a simple eyeshadow look and a soft, neutral nude lipstick, you don't need a light hand when it comes to applying the blusher. The rule seems to be 'the more the merrier' when it comes to the look as it aims to recreate what skin would look out after a day out in the sun; sunkissed thanks to the orange toned blusher, and flushed with heat thanks to the pink.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to applying the blusher, many people choose to go for a liquid blush product as it tends to blend a little easier and make creating the ombre effect more simple. However, it's easily done with a powder too; just start with a small amount and build it up slowly.

JLo brought her blush onto the apples of her cheeks, sweeping it right up to her temples in a technique called 'draping.' This placement focuses on keeping the blusher high on the face, with the sweeping look giving the illusion of more chiselled cheekbones without relying on contouring to create the same look.

She finished off with a stunning glossy peach lip, some fluttery lashes that can be easily recreated with the best mascaras on the market, and a simple, thin line of brown eyeliner.