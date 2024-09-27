Kerry Washington's icy grey eyeshadow look is so simple - and perfect for autumn

Offering the diffused, effortless feel of a smokey eye without the excessive blending, Kerry Washington's grey eyeshadow look is the chic and minimalistic approach to replicate this autumn...

While a classic smokey eye is a reliable and flattering pick, sometimes the occasion (and perhaps more importantly, our mood) calls for something a tad simpler. After all, this classic look typically features three shades, all seamlessly blended - likely over one of the best eye shadow primers - into a gradient to enhance the outer corner of your eye. This affords a very chic and sultry look but at the expense of time, the correct brushes and a practised hand.

Thankfully though, for those who want the smokey effect but simplified, Kerry Washington has just debuted the perfect alternative. Opting for just one shade buffed across her lid, the Scandal star has made a very compelling case for grey eyeshadow - and why you should try it this autumn...

Why we're taking cues from Kerry Washington's chic grey eyeshadow

While many of our makeup bags are home to an array of the best eyeliners and eyeshadow palettes, often just one neutral or timeless shade can be all it takes to transform an eye look from day to night - or to enhance your everyday makeup. Adding a wash of soft taupe brown or a warm terracotta to your eyelid, for instance, can instantly afford an elevated feel. Using your best bronzer is also a popular technique for creating cohesion and depth around your eyes.

One colour you may not have considered for this style of eyeshadow application, however, is grey. And before you swear off the potentially daunting hue, Kerry Washington proves that it's just as wearable as a neutral or shimmer - and arguably even more sophisticated.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Stringer)

Stepping out on September 21st to attend the History Channel's HISTORYTalks event, Washington paired glowing skin and warm rosy blush with a diffused, matte grey eyeshadow look - complete with a coat of black mascara on her curled lashes.

The muted silver shade was blended across her lid, buffed out towards her brow bone and under her lower lash line, creating a veil of sheer smokiness that is so sophisticated - and better still, easy to replicate. The effect is effortless and beautifully understated - making it ideal for both everyday and more formal wear, especially in the autumn and winter months.

How to recreate Kerry Washington's smokey grey eye look

CHANEL OMBRE ESSENTIELLE Multi-use Longwearing Eyeshadow in Shade "230 Gris Paris" View at Sephora RRP: £36 This cool, smokey hue from Chanel is a good long-wearing option for recreating Washington's look - and won't take up much space in your makeup bag. MAC Small Eye Shadow in Shade "Greystone" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £20 For a slightly darker option, this eyeshadow from MAC can be applied dry to create a sheer veil-like effect (similar to Washington's) or wet, for more intensity. You can also use it as an eyeliner, with the help of an angled eyeshadow brush. Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Rock Chick View at Sephora RRP: £46 If you favour a shimmery eyeshadow look, this Charlotte Tilbury palette features a similarly cool grey shade, as well as three other shades - which will also help to create a chic smokey eye.

The beauty of this look is that you really only need one grey eyeshadow, a fluffy eyeshadow brush and your best volumising mascara to recreate it.

Simply begin by curling your lashes as a first step. Then, if you need the look to last, prep the lid with primer (or a concealer in a pinch) and then buff your choice of grey shadow over the entirety of your lid and bring it under your lash line. We recommend investing in a soft, fluffy eyeshadow brush - like NYX Pro Blending Brush, at Cult Beauty. You can also use your finger to apply and blend, if you don't have a brush to hand, or want to create a lived-in look. Then finish with your choice of mascara.