Katie Holmes reveals her clever beauty trick that can 'wake up' your skin in one simple step
She also shared the one product she 'always keeps' in her handbag
Katie Holmes has revealed the one product she always carries with her that helps transform her makeup from a simple everyday look into a sultry party-worthy style - and we're snapping it up before it sells out.
Katie Holmes' recent appearances, whether she's been on talk shows or simply spotted on the streets, have all left fans saying the same thing; how does she get that lit-from-within glow? We're in awe of her healthy and dewy skin too - and we might have just uncovered the secret 'trick' she uses to create the look and it's a super simple makeup tip anyone can incorporate into their routine.
Back in 2015, Katie spoke with Into The Gloss about her makeup routine and revealed her holy grail product to be powdered blusher - Tom Ford's powdered blusher to be exact.
"You know, I always keep powder blush in my purse," she said. "That’s my little trick because, sometimes, you never know what the day is going to bring, and blush can really wake you up and make you look presentable. It can take you from a school pick-up to a dinner. My favourite blushes are Tom Ford's—I really like nectarine-peachy colours."
Shop Katie Holmes' Beauty Favourites
Katie's Favourite Blusher
A multi-tasking, two-in-one powder, this Tom Ford blusher duo is a handbag staple. Use the pinker tone to sculpt the cheekbones and add a flush to the cheeks, then dip into the soft shine shade to highlight the complexion and create a light-reflecting, youth-enhancing glow.
Tom Ford Lipstick
Katie's go-to Tom Ford lipstick has been discontinued, but the brand's Ultra-Shine Lip Colour in the shade Nubile is a great alternative that similarly balances neutral tones with a shiny pink undertone for a natural and glossy look.
Chanel Lip Gloss
Chanel discontinued their Lèvres Scintillantes lip glosses when they introduced their new and improved formula called Rouge Coco. The improved ingredients wowed fans of the brand and with 24 pink and neutral shades to choose from, there's something for everyone.
If you're after a quick winter skin pick-me-up, Katie's blusher trick will give you the glow you need, with a simple swipe across the apples of your cheeks being a great way to boost the skin and give it a healthy, glowing flush.
Tom Ford's Shade & Illuminate Blushes are especially great for this as the compacts boast two different shades, one for adding colour and the other for adding an illuminating shine, meaning you can throw just one little palette into your bag and have all you need on hand to go from a minimal daytime makeup look to a sophisticated dinner-ready style in one simple step.
Aside from her blusher, Katie keeps the rest of her makeup quite simple. That's mainly because, she revealed, she often does her makeup in the car to save on time. And when she does get ready at home, her routine is more about speed than anything else. "My schedule is pretty busy, so I've learned to do my makeup quickly because I prefer to sleep," she said. "I'll wait until the very last minute to wake up and get ready in about 20 minutes."
In those 20 minutes, she prioritises putting on mascara and, she explained, "Maybe a light eyeshadow that's in the same shade range as my lipstick - something really natural. Tom Ford has a good lipstick called Blush Nude. I also like using Chanel's Lèvres Scintillantes lip gloss."
Both the Blush Nude lipstick and the Lèvres Scintillantes lip gloss have been discontinued since Katie's interview, something that must've left her heartbroken - we all know what it's like when our go-to products are no longer available! But, for both products, new versions were released and we're sure Katie has tried out both the Tom Ford Ultra-Shine Lip Colour and the Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss to replace her former favourites.
