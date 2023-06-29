Kate Middleton's hairstyles - How to get her sweat-proof, sleek high ponytail

Kate Middleton's high ponytail is an easy hairstyle to master - here's all the times she rocked it, plus how to get it yourself.

The Princess of Wales is known to have quite the intense exercise regime, and has been snapped while participating in athletic activities that range from abseiling to tennis. With all of that physical activity, Kate needs a tried-and-true hairstyle to accompany such hobbies - and she absolutely nails her high ponytail.

But, she doesn't just sport her high pony for her more athletic royal engagements - she keeps the style versatile by styling it with more formal outfits as well, making her sleek high pony a truly enviable and universally stylish hairstyle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently, while playing rugby at the Maidenhead Rugby Club, Kate sported a super chic high ponytail, sweeping her long, brunette locks out of her face so that they wouldn't become a nuisance while playing. She also wore a pair of subtle Orelia gold hoop earrings - because, let's be honest, even when you're working out, it still feels nice to have some subtle jewelry on, and Kate is the queen of having the best accessories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a few key factors to consider if you want to replicate Kate's sophisticated and versatile pony. First and foremost, it's important to think about the height of your pony. She typically wears hers slightly above the middle of the back of her head, giving the style some height, but not placing it right on the top of her head.

Something else that is really important for getting Kate's signature sleek pony is to ensure you're giving your hair some volume at the crown and your roots, whether it be with a teasing comb or a light texture spray, or even one of the best dry shampoos.

Ultimately though, to lock the style in place, the essential product you need for achieving that rich mom ponytail Kate so effortlessly achieves (and Kate's secret for achieving great hair in general) is an effective hairspray - and we love this one from L'Oreal for just under $10.

L'Oreal Hairspray by Elnett for Extra Strong Hold & Shine 400ml $9 (£5.00) | Boots This is the L'Oreal Hairspray hair product that is used by the Princess of Wales to keep her hair in the perfect place.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

If you're looking to accessorize your pony (for example, like Kate did in the photo above), you can add a subtle bow or barrette to add some texture and intrigue to your sleek pony. Additionally, you can also choose whether you want the actual tail of your ponytail to be wavy (which you can achieve by using one of the best curling irons) or straight and sleek - for reference, Kate has worn her hair in all different textures while keeping the integrity of her ponytail!