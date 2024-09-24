Jessica Alba's favourite cream blush delivers the perfect flush of colour and unbeatable hydration for the colder months
It can be used on the lips too...
As temperatures drop and our skin begins to get drier, we're on the hunt for hydrating makeup products that can be trusted to deliver on results - and Jessica Alba has just sold us on a stunning cream blush that provides the ultimate natural flush of colour.
Although we love the best liquid blushes for a pigmented, smooth finish they can sometimes cling to patches of dry or dehydrated skin during the winter months. A cream blush delivers on both hydration and colour payoff in an easy-to-blend formula, so we're all ears when we come across a new recommendation.
Jessica Alba has shared a video of her everyday makeup routine to Instagram, using the RÓEN cream blush as the very first step in her look - and we're immediately sold on the natural, diffused hit of colour it provides that's perfect for a rosy winter flush.
Jessica Alba's cream blush
It looks as though Jessica is wearing the shade Sunlit Coral and whilst it may look intimidating in the pan, the cream formula means it applies fairly sheer at first and can be easily built up for a beautiful flush of rosy colour.
By applying the blush first and and skipping foundation, she creates a natural finish and allows the colour to shine. But thanks to its creamy, easy to blend formula, it doesn't look unnatural or too vivid on the cheeks. Cream formulas are brilliant for those who like a soft finish or have problems with traditional powder blushes being too dry.
The beauty of a cream blush is that it tends to be hydrating enough to use on your lips - a technique Jessica uses to bring her "glowy glam" together. Nothing beats a beauty multitasker, and it's clear that the RÓEN blush is a do-it-all investment.
One reviewer said that this blush is "absolutely amazing and beautiful, makes my skin glossy and fresh," but noted that it is "quite emollient" so best for normal to dry skin that could use some extra hydration - a brilliant autumn/winter buy to keep your skin looking and feeling its best with no cakeyness.
Shop more cream blushes
Lightweight, hydrating, and buildable, this e.l.f blush provides a 'flushed-from-within' wash of colour - and it's infused with Argan Oil and Vitamin E for extra nourishment.
If hydration is your top priority, this tinted moisture stick formula is well worth trying. Easy to apply with a smooth, semi-sheer finish, it is the antidote dry skin needs.
Getting your blush placement right is key to a natural finish, and Jessica nails it by focusing on the high points of her cheeks and stippling the colour across her eyelids for a cohesive look. We're adding her cream blush to our cart adopting her application technique ASAP.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
