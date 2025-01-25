'I splash my face 25 times' - Jennifer Aniston reveals the ice facial routine she follows to 'tighten everything up'

The simple skincare hack takes no time at all - and won't cost you a penny

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 30th Santa Barbara International Film Festival - Montecito Award held at Arlington Theatre on January 30, 2015 in Santa Barbara, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published
in News

Jennifer Aniston has revealed the easy ice water skincare hack she uses to keep her skin 'tight' - and it's a great trick that will also give you a burst of energy in the mornings.

There are so many beauty tips and tricks that we've learnt from TikTok over the years, with our most recent favourite being the lightweight makeup trend that's influencing our look in 2025 - and it appears that Jennifer Aniston has been swayed by skincare content on the app too, just like we have.

In a recent interview with Allure, the actress was shown various videos of skincare hacks and routines from TikTok, and when one showing off an ice bath popped up, she excitedly exclaimed, "Oh! I do this!"

In the video, we watch as a woman dips her face into a large bowl of ice water, holds it there for 20 seconds before coming up to breathe, and then re-dips her face in four or five times.

But this isn't exactly what Jennifer does, she revealed. "Oh no! Not for 20 seconds," she laughed while watching the video. Then she explained, "What I do is, I get bowl and then fill it with ice. And then I splash my face 25 times."

But she did say that she was up for trying the different technique and would be trying it out 'immediately' when she got home - we imagine that by dipping your face rather than splashing it, you remove the possibility that any ice-cold water might land on your body and give you a chill!

It might seem, at first, like the ice bath is just another one of the craziest celebrity beauty rituals we hear about, but it does have a lot of benefits that not only Jennifer but also experts rave about.

"It wakes you up [and] gives you a little burst of energy," Jennifer explained. "I think it's good for your pores - [it] tightens everything up. So, who doesn't want everything tightened? Keep it tight!"

Using ice-cold water on your face can also help to calm inflamed skin and reduce redness caused by irritation. Plus, the cooling effect adds radiance and helps to firm skin as well as soothing it - so it's a real all-rounder hack.

Some even take it one step further and have ice baths! When woman&home tried it out a few years ago, we found that taking a cooling ice bath every day could reduce menopause symptoms like hot flashes and had a great relieving effect on aching joints and muscles - that's if you're willing to brave the cold, though! We might just stick to splashing our faces with icy water, at least until the weather warms up.

Or you could try out some of the many more convenient and less messy tools that deliver the same ice-cold effect to your skin as an ice bath would - from ice rollers to cooling eye patches, there's plenty of choice.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

