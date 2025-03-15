Gillian Anderson’s favourite mascara is so long-lasting she sleeps in it - and it still looks good when she wakes up

There are so many mascaras that promise to last all day (and night) long, but Gillian Anderson gave one in particular a glowing review when she said it still looks good even after she sleeps in it.

Nothing pulls together a makeup look like mascara - you just feel a little bare without it. Whether you swipe on the best natural-looking mascara to an otherwise bare face for a subtle, eye-enhancing effect, or you break out the best mascaras for short lashes to finish off a smokey eyeshadow look, we all want a clump-free, long-lasting product that we can rely on day-to-day.

And while there are so many lash products to choose from when it comes to the best mascaras out there on the market, Gillian Anderson seems to have found the most 'unbelievable' when it comes to staying power. In fact, she says she sometimes even sleeps in the £12.99 pick and still wakes up with near-perfect lashes.

L'Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara £12.99 at Look Fantastic If it's good enough for Gillian, it's good enough for us! We can't believe the price of her go-to lash lengthener.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume Lips £8.50 at Cult Beauty The secret behind Gillian's youthful looking pout, her makeup artist revealed that she uses this La Roche-Posay Baume to hydrate and prep lips before applying lipstick. It's full of skin-loving ingredients that hydrate and keep the lips looking glossy and smooth all day long - apply in the morning and keep on hand all day. Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector £42 at Next This viral Laura Mercier skin perfector is one of the best tinted moisturisers out there and it's always sold out everywhere - so we did a little dance when we found it in stock in all shades at Next! Gillian called it 'a big part of my life,' in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2017, adding,"Every day I'm grateful for it." Dr Organic Vitamin E Lotion £7.99 at Amazon Gillian has raved about this 'amazingly hydrating Skin Lotion for all-over body moisturising,' over on Instagram and she's not the only one who loves the moisturiser that's all natural, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and SLS-free - it's got thousands of five star reviews online.

Revealing that mascara is the one beauty product she could never live without during an interview with Vogue, she shared that her go-to mascara is the refreshingly affordable Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara by L’Oréal Paris, that can be snapped up for a bargain price.

"I don’t feel like my eyes are my eyes unless they’ve got something on them," she said.

"I’ve been using the L’Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama one, it’s unbelievable.”

Designed to give tonnes of volume to the lashes, the mascara boasts a multi-layered brush that makes sure every single lash is coated with the jet black formula for maximum drama.

This bristle brush also helps to fan out the lashes, right from the inner corner to your very outer lashes, and gives an enhancing, eye-opening effect you can layer up with ease to transition from a natural daytime look into a more sultry, evening style.

Smudge and clump-resistant, you can trust that this mascara will keep your lashes looking lifted all day long - and for even longer if you sleep in the mascara like Gillian says she 'sometimes' does.

“It’s awful," she said of her habit of sleeping in the mascara. "But I know that I can just apply another layer [when I wake up] and it won’t clump!”

woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Pricket, isn't so keen on sleeping in mascara, but she can't deny that any lashes coated in L'Oréal would stand up while you sleep.

She says, "While I certainly wouldn’t recommend sleeping in your mascara as Gillian suggests (knowing how to remove mascara effectively is a must before heading to bed), a long-lasting mascara can be a gem on busy days or for special occasions."

Sennen adds, "A quality long-lasting mascara will stay put throughout the day, without succumbing to smudging, flaking or transferring. I have tried an array of L’Oréal mascaras, with L’Oréal Telescopic and L’Oréal Paradise Big Deal being some of my absolute favourites, many of which have become some of my go-to options thanks to their stellar formulas and affordable price tags."