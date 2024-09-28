We've found the exact lip liner that gives Eva Mendes her perfectly full and hydrated pout
The secret behind Eva's gorgeous pout even has 20% off now...
If there's one thing we're consistently jealous of, it's Eva Mendes' beautiful full lips. Her secret? A hydrating lip liner from a stalwart beauty brand that just so happens to be on sale right now...
Although lipsticks will never fail, the best lip liners can make all the difference when it comes to a long-lasting and defined pout. With the right shade in your arsenal, you can look your best in one simple step.
We're always on the lookout for celeb-approved makeup products, and we just so happened to stumble across Eva Mendes' favoured lip liner and the secret to her always-glam appearance. It didn't take much to convince us to immediately add this to our basket...
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)
A photo posted by on
We did some snooping to find out exactly which lip liner Eva's makeup artist, Genevieve Herr, is using. After some careful zooming and Googling, we discovered that it is the Bobbi Brown Lip Pencil, most likely in the cool-toned brown shade Rum Raisin. And the best part? It's 20% off at Bobbi Brown, Boots, and John Lewis at the moment.
Bobbi Brown Lip Liner
Although it's tricky to see the exact shade Eva uses, we're convinced it's this gorgeous cool-toned brown. The ideal defining shade for light-medium skin tones that isn't too dark for everyday wear, it will add just the right amount of colour and fullness.
If you prefer a pink lip, Pink Mauve will provide a beautiful dose of colour that will complement your blusher perfectly. A great evening shade when you want to make a statement with a flush of colour, it's a timelessly feminine shade.
If you love Cindy Crawford's nude lip liner then this is the Bobbi Brown shade to try. A deep pink brown, it offers a your-lips-but-better colour that should work for multiple skin tones. If you usually wear lip balms or clear glosses but want something to define the lips without too much colour, this is ideal.
Genevieve Herr has been Eva's makeup artist for 25 years, and she's responsible for everything from the actor's stellar beauty looks on the cover of Vogue to her glam for the latest Stella McCartney campaign - so we more than trust her choice of lip liner.
The Bobbi Brown liner boasts a velvety smooth finish that glides onto the lips whilst adding definition, ensuring comfortable and long-lasting wear. There's nothing worse than drying lip products, especially during the colder months, but this product will layer beautifully with lipsticks or lip oils without any dehydrating effects.
If you've tried Sofia Vergara's trick for fuller looking lips, you'll know how powerful the right lip liner can be. Although Eva Mendes has lovely full lips without any makeup on, her pout is especially enviable after Genevieve has worked her magic. We're sold on the Bobbi Brown liner for hydrating definition.
