The £12 secret to Eva Longoria's incredible glow on the Paris Fashion Week runway

A change in the seasons can take your skin from its hydrated and plump summer state to dry and dull in no time. But if you're not quite ready to part with your radiant, dewy glow, look no further than Eva Longoria's favourite budget skin tint to bring your complexion back to life in the colder months.

After a summer of sunshine, it's hard to imagine the days when your skin will be lacking hydration and colour once again. It usually takes more than just the best face moisturisers to revive your complexion when autumn hits, so it pays to have some reliable glow-getters at the ready.

Eva Longoria just walked the runway as part of the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth show at Paris Fashion Week, and we couldn't take our eyes off her flawless and natural-looking base. Thankfully, the actor shared glimpse of the makeup products used on her to provide this radiant look, with one particular item standing out...

Eva Longoria's Glow Secret

L'Oréal Paris Paradise Lumi Glotion £11.99 at Lookfantastic The L'Oréal Glotion boasts countless rave reviews online for its unbeatably glowy and lightweight finish that transforms your complexion in one simple step. Designed to brighten and hydrate for up to 24 hours, it tackles seasonal dryness whilst adding a natural radiance - all for under £12.

Eva Longoria walking the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth show at Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a behind-the-scenes video shared to Instagram of the L'Oréal show, we immediately recognised the bottle of Glotion sat on Eva's dressing table - and it's not the first time she's been seen wearing it. She previously shared a TikTok citing Glotion as her "secret to glowy, radiant skin all year long."

Eva is a L'Oréal ambassador, so it's only natural that the bulk of her makeup bag is made up of products from the brand. However, it's not just her giving Glotion rave reviews. Customers can't get enough of the bargain skin tint, with one saying "absolutely love it, light coverage, evens up skin tone and gives a beautiful healthy glow."

Offering hydration, a tint of colour, and a glow boost in one comfortable product, it will stand up to the best bronzers in terms of healthy radiance and even help to lock in your hyaluronic acid stacking when the weather calls for an extra hit of moisture.

