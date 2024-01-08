This Clinique set is currently £135 off and includes a true winter skin saviour - and yes, it's the full-size
This Clinique set is massively discounted and includes everything you need to refresh your beauty arsenal...
January is the month of new, new, new and this Clinique beauty set allows you to not only refresh your beauty arsenal but protect your skin from the final grips of winter - all for just £75.
Now, after the expenditure that is Christmas, it takes a lot for a deal to tempt us and even more so to recommend said deal to others, so please believe us when we say that this Clinique set is rather special.
Offering not one but six full-size (yes, full-size) Clinique best-sellers - including one of the best mascaras on the market for boosted hydration - this Clinique Best of Clinique Beauty Gift Set was originally priced at £210 and has just undergone a massive reduction that will likely have you racing over to John Lewis...
The incredible Clinique deal we couldn't not share
Clinique Best of Clinique Beauty Gift Set:
was £210, now £75 (save £135) | John Lewis
Complete with a stylish makeup bag and six, full-size Clinique best-sellers, this gift set is the epitome of a bargain. Previously priced at over £200, you can now snag the Clinique Smart Clinical Repair™ Wrinkle Correcting Serum, the Moisture Surge™ moisturiser and Clinique's All About Eyes™ eye cream, as well as the 7 Day Scrub Cream, High Impact™ Mascara and Clinique's Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer lipstick all for just £75.
Effectively, you're getting five products for the cost of two-ish and that's a bargain we simply couldn't let go unnoticed.
With a cold snap likely heading our way any day now, a nourishing and reparative moisturiser is high on our list of buys, but why settle for just a cream, when you can also get one of the best eye creams, lipstick and serum in one online order?
John Lewis is offering all of that and more, with £135 off this Best of Clinique Beauty Gift Set. Bundled up inside a sleek makeup bag (in Clinique's iconic, pastel green colourway) you get four, full-size skincare essentials and two makeup heroes from the French brand's lineup:
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair™ Wrinkle Correcting Serum (full size - 30ml)
- Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator moisturiser (full size - 50ml)
- All About Eyes™ eye cream (full size -15ml)
- 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula (full size - 100ml)
- High Impact™ Mascara in Black (full size - 7ml)
- Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer lipstick, Love Pop (full size - 3.9g)
- Makeup Bag
Not only does the Clinique High Impact Mascara have the woman&home beauty team's seal of approval, but the Moisture Surge Moisturiser is also a favourite of our Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar's: "I have quite dehydrated but naturally pretty oily skin, so I find the Moisture Surge super helpful to my skin as a whole. The high levels of hyaluronic acid are super quenching and leave me with a comfortable and healthy complexion, while the additions of vitamins C and E help with soothing and brightening. Truly one of the best moisturisers on the market."
And just to really put this deal into perspective, the 50ml Moisture Surge moisturiser on its own, would ordinarily cost you £42 but it can now be yours - along with five other Clinique products - for just £75.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Beauty Writer from Woman&Home, where she covers everything from skincare to beauty trends, as well as reviewing products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She specialises in feature and e-commerce writing and has previously worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok trends to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. During her time on this title, she also reviewed beauty and skincare products and was commissioned to design some illustrations for one of the team's relationship features.
Before that, Naomi also worked across both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on the best perfumes and must-have beauty buys, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
-
-
Fool Me Once: What is the plot hole in the series and where was the show filmed?
Fans of Netflix's Fool Me Once have spotted this one major 'plot hole' that has many viewers left baffled after finishing the show
By Laura Harman Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s choppy long bob at the Golden Globes wows as she kicks off the New Year with fresh new cut
Jennifer Aniston's choppy long bob is sure to become another iconic look for her as she showcased it to perfection at the Golden Globes
By Emma Shacklock Published