This Clinique set is currently £135 off and includes a true winter skin saviour - and yes, it's the full-size

January is the month of new, new, new and this Clinique beauty set allows you to not only refresh your beauty arsenal but protect your skin from the final grips of winter - all for just £75.

Now, after the expenditure that is Christmas, it takes a lot for a deal to tempt us and even more so to recommend said deal to others, so please believe us when we say that this Clinique set is rather special.

Offering not one but six full-size (yes, full-size) Clinique best-sellers - including one of the best mascaras on the market for boosted hydration - this Clinique Best of Clinique Beauty Gift Set was originally priced at £210 and has just undergone a massive reduction that will likely have you racing over to John Lewis...

The incredible Clinique deal we couldn't not share

Clinique Best of Clinique Beauty Gift Set: was £210 , now £75 (save £135) | John Lewis Complete with a stylish makeup bag and six, full-size Clinique best-sellers, this gift set is the epitome of a bargain. Previously priced at over £200, you can now snag the Clinique Smart Clinical Repair™ Wrinkle Correcting Serum, the Moisture Surge™ moisturiser and Clinique's All About Eyes™ eye cream, as well as the 7 Day Scrub Cream, High Impact™ Mascara and Clinique's Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer lipstick all for just £75. Effectively, you're getting five products for the cost of two-ish and that's a bargain we simply couldn't let go unnoticed.

With a cold snap likely heading our way any day now, a nourishing and reparative moisturiser is high on our list of buys, but why settle for just a cream, when you can also get one of the best eye creams, lipstick and serum in one online order?

John Lewis is offering all of that and more, with £135 off this Best of Clinique Beauty Gift Set. Bundled up inside a sleek makeup bag (in Clinique's iconic, pastel green colourway) you get four, full-size skincare essentials and two makeup heroes from the French brand's lineup:

Clinique Smart Clinical Repair™ Wrinkle Correcting Serum (full size - 30ml)

Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator moisturiser (full size - 50ml)

All About Eyes™ eye cream (full size -15ml)

7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula (full size - 100ml)

High Impact™ Mascara in Black (full size - 7ml)

Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer lipstick, Love Pop (full size - 3.9g)

Makeup Bag

Not only does the Clinique High Impact Mascara have the woman&home beauty team's seal of approval, but the Moisture Surge Moisturiser is also a favourite of our Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar's: "I have quite dehydrated but naturally pretty oily skin, so I find the Moisture Surge super helpful to my skin as a whole. The high levels of hyaluronic acid are super quenching and leave me with a comfortable and healthy complexion, while the additions of vitamins C and E help with soothing and brightening. Truly one of the best moisturisers on the market."

And just to really put this deal into perspective, the 50ml Moisture Surge moisturiser on its own, would ordinarily cost you £42 but it can now be yours - along with five other Clinique products - for just £75.