The Beauty Show 2024: Live sessions, shop til' you drop, free beauty treatments, fizz, celebs and much more
Find out more about the new speaker line-up, beauty box contents, and an exclusive ticket offer...
Get ready for the ultimate beauty experience! The Beauty Show 2024, brought to you by the producers of woman&home, Who What Wear, and Marie Claire, is set to take London by storm this September.
With a star-studded lineup of beauty experts, the biggest names in the industry, and hundreds of top brands, this is the event of the year for beauty enthusiasts.
Plus, every attendee can get an exclusive beauty box worth up to £365 to their ticket - packed with luxurious products from your favorite brands including Skin Rocks, Avant, Laura Mercier and Bare Minerals.
The woman&home team will be there in full swing on our very own stage sponsored by Gatineau. See Jenni Falconcer, Ruby Hammer MBE, Alice Hart-Davis, Ateh Jewel, Donna May and Nadia Sawalha.
Find out more at thebeautyshow.co.uk and don’t forget, we are offering woman&home readers an exclusive 20% off any ticket, use code WH20 to claim your offer.
Take a look at the full line up now. Here’s a rundown of some of the sessions you’ll be able to attend with your ticket:
Curious about tweakments?
From laser to peels, Botox to fillers, tweakments are non-surgical procedures that rejuvenate skin with minimal downtime. Join industry-renowned tweakment expert, Alice Hart-Davis and her guest Dr Sophie Shotter as they talk through the top 10 most asked questions about tweakments.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Makeup in midlife: how to look great every day
Legendary makeup artist Ruby Hammer MBE, along with Sarah Cooper-White from woman&home magazine, shares expert tips and signature techniques to unlock the secrets of flawless makeup application, helping you sharpen your skills so you can look 'better, not younger.'
Get the skin you want
Whatever your beauty gripe, whether lines and wrinkles, pigmentation or sagging, there's a host of ways to improve the quality of your skin. Join And Begin's Chief Marketing Officer Sophie van Ettinger, Consultant Dermatologist Dr Malvina Cunningham and brand ambassador Ateh Jewel for a discussion on how to achieve your best skin yet.
Can supplements really make you feel younger?
Better skin and healthier hair doesn't just come from a jar. Join woman&home's Sarah Cooper-White in conversation with Kollo brand ambassador, Jenni Falconer as they delve into the essential supplements you need during midlife to look fabulous and feel amazing.
PLUS! Stage-sponsor Gatineau will be on-hand at the show with exclusive offers, a fantastic gift with purchase and a show only offer on their much-anticpated advent calendar.
Joining our expert line-up are hundreds of brands across the exhibition floor including Face the Future, Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, Sculpted by Aimee, CellDerma, K18, Melanin Haircare, UKLASH, Gatineau and many more. Shop til’ you drop in our exhibition hall, get free treatments, check out the VIP Lounge with Ridgeview Sparkling wine and indulge in complimentary mini treatments to experience the latest in beauty brands first-hand before you buy.
Plus, we’re so excited to reveal the contents of our beauty boxes. Take a look at our VIP Beauty Box below which comes with our VIP ticket. Our standard ticket beauty box is also worth £189!
Contents of the VIP beauty box:
- UKLASH Lash Serum, 3ml. RRP £38
- Skin Rocks Retinoid 1, 30ml. RRP £65
- Elemis Cleansing Balm, 50g. RRP £29
- Templespa Repose Relaxing Night Cream, 50ml. RRP £46
- Q&A Skincare Travel Trio Bodycare Gift Set, 50m/each
- MUA Makeup Academy Lip Gloss, 6.5ml, Blush, 10ml & Eye Palette, RRP £10.75
- Innersence Organic Beauty Detox Hair Mask 118ml, RRP £9
- LumiGlo Face Mist, 100ml. RRP £14
- Bare Minerals Skinlongevity Life Herb Serum 15ml. RRP £10
- Laura Mercier Rouge Essential Silky Creme Lipstick Mini. size, 0.04oz/1.2ml. RRP £10
- Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer 10ml. RRP £10
- BDK Parfum sample Vanille Leather 1.5ml. RRP £5
- Floral Street Black Lotus 1.5ml. RRP £5
- Mario Badescu Pore Minimizer Deluxe 5ml. RRP £10
- Mario Badescu Vitaminn C Cream 29ml. RRP £28
- Aroma Active Lab Soothing Universal Repair Cream 15ml. RRP £6
- Avant Protein-Complex Niacinamide Defense Serum 30ml. RRP £79
- Ameliorate Balance Facial Moisturiser 30ml. RRP £16
- XX Revolution Xxpress Shadow Palette Limited Edition. RRP £10
-
-
The hidden detail you might have missed in Davina McCall's NTAs outfit (hint: it's leopard print)
The television presenter looked glowing as she received the Special Recognition Award
By Caroline Parr Published
-
6 chic, muted nail colours to wear this September when you're not quite ready for a dark manicure
As we enter autumn's chilly clutches, these September nail ideas offer a stylish solution to the seasonal shift...
By Naomi Jamieson Published