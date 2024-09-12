The Beauty Show 2024: Live sessions, shop til' you drop, free beauty treatments, fizz, celebs and much more

Get ready for the ultimate beauty experience! The Beauty Show 2024, brought to you by the producers of woman&home, Who What Wear, and Marie Claire, is set to take London by storm this September.

With a star-studded lineup of beauty experts, the biggest names in the industry, and hundreds of top brands, this is the event of the year for beauty enthusiasts.

Plus, every attendee can get an exclusive beauty box worth up to £365 to their ticket - packed with luxurious products from your favorite brands including Skin Rocks, Avant, Laura Mercier and Bare Minerals.

The woman&home team will be there in full swing on our very own stage sponsored by Gatineau. See Jenni Falconcer, Ruby Hammer MBE, Alice Hart-Davis, Ateh Jewel, Donna May and Nadia Sawalha.

Find out more at thebeautyshow.co.uk and don’t forget, we are offering woman&home readers an exclusive 20% off any ticket, use code WH20 to claim your offer.

Take a look at the full line up now. Here’s a rundown of some of the sessions you’ll be able to attend with your ticket:

Curious about tweakments?

From laser to peels, Botox to fillers, tweakments are non-surgical procedures that rejuvenate skin with minimal downtime. Join industry-renowned tweakment expert, Alice Hart-Davis and her guest Dr Sophie Shotter as they talk through the top 10 most asked questions about tweakments.

Makeup in midlife: how to look great every day

Legendary makeup artist Ruby Hammer MBE, along with Sarah Cooper-White from woman&home magazine, shares expert tips and signature techniques to unlock the secrets of flawless makeup application, helping you sharpen your skills so you can look 'better, not younger.'

Get the skin you want

Whatever your beauty gripe, whether lines and wrinkles, pigmentation or sagging, there's a host of ways to improve the quality of your skin. Join And Begin's Chief Marketing Officer Sophie van Ettinger, Consultant Dermatologist Dr Malvina Cunningham and brand ambassador Ateh Jewel for a discussion on how to achieve your best skin yet.

Can supplements really make you feel younger?

Better skin and healthier hair doesn't just come from a jar. Join woman&home's Sarah Cooper-White in conversation with Kollo brand ambassador, Jenni Falconer as they delve into the essential supplements you need during midlife to look fabulous and feel amazing.

PLUS! Stage-sponsor Gatineau will be on-hand at the show with exclusive offers, a fantastic gift with purchase and a show only offer on their much-anticpated advent calendar.

Joining our expert line-up are hundreds of brands across the exhibition floor including Face the Future, Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, Sculpted by Aimee, CellDerma, K18, Melanin Haircare, UKLASH, Gatineau and many more. Shop til’ you drop in our exhibition hall, get free treatments, check out the VIP Lounge with Ridgeview Sparkling wine and indulge in complimentary mini treatments to experience the latest in beauty brands first-hand before you buy.

Plus, we’re so excited to reveal the contents of our beauty boxes. Take a look at our VIP Beauty Box below which comes with our VIP ticket. Our standard ticket beauty box is also worth £189!

(Image credit: Future)

Contents of the VIP beauty box: