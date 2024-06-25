The Beauty Show 2024: New speakers announced!
Our expert line-up includes some of the biggest names in the beauty industry - get 20% off tickets today
Do you consider yourself a beauty fan? Want to find speakers, shopping and treatments all under one roof? Then join us at The Beauty Show, a fresh new event at London's Business Design Centre, on 20th - 21st September 2024.
Right now, woman&home readers can get an exclusive 20% off tickets, using the code WH20. The editorial team from woman&home will be there, along with special celebrity guests and influencers, to explore everything beauty. Enjoy makeovers, treatments, products, and an abundance of freebies!
The big beauty get-together will give you the opportunity to hear from us at the woman&home stage as we celebrate beauty in midlife and discuss everything from the latest tweakments and best supplements, to achieving fabulous hair.
And today we are really excited to announce the next phase of speakers to join the amazing line-up:
- Nadine Baggott - journalist, influencer and beauty all-rounder
- Kim Fenn - Elemis Sustainability consultant
- Kat Farmer - beauty influencer and digital creator
- Nadia Sawahla - TV presenter and public figure
- Dr Erica - UK Lash ambassador and all things health and wellbeing
- Lauren Mahon - public figure and cancer activist
- Sophie Van Ettinger - Chief Marketing Officer And Begin
- Ateh Jewel - Broadcaster, Freelance beauty writer, content creator
- Dr Malvina Cunningham - Consultant dermatologist
- Noelly Michoux - Founder and CEO 4.5.6 skin
- Richie Totton - MUA makeup artist
- Olivia Aitchinson- Bell - MUA makeup artist
Celebrating midlife
The woman&home stage is curated by the magazine's editorial team, led by Group Beauty Editor Sarah Cooper-White. Here you can find out everything you need to know about beauty in midlife, we will cover:
- Tweakments: Whether you're curious about the latest advancements or seeking guidance on enhancing your natural beauty, join us for an insightful exploration into the realm of tweakments
- Makeup in midlife: A makeup masterclass on how to apply makeup and the game-changing tricks you need to employ for a lifted, glowing face
- Bigger, better hair: The woman&home team, alongside special guests, will explore tips, tricks, and techniques to achieve voluminous locks that turn heads. From styling hacks to product recommendations, get ready to unleash your hair's full potential
- Midlife nutrition: Join us as we delve into the essential role of nutrition in navigating midlife with vitality and vibrancy. From hormone balance to bone health, we'll uncover the dietary keys to thriving during this transformation
As well as the stages, you'll also have access to express treatment bars that will enable you to indulge in complimentary mini treatments to experience the latest in beauty brands first-hand before you buy. Expect big names and leading beauty brands, including CellDerma, Miss Dolla, London Lash Pro, Sculpted by Aimee and MUA Make up Academy.
And if you fancy treating yourself to some new additions to your beauty stash, The Beauty Show is the perfect place. The event will feature an expansive exhibition hall showcasing over 60 leading beauty brands, from established favourites to exciting newcomers. You’ll have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of products and services, from skincare and makeup to haircare and fragrance.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You can choose from two ticket types for The Beauty Show - the great value standard ticket and the VIP ticket, offering a little extra.
Our standard ticket gives you access to the event on your preferred day. Visit three stages, browse the exhibitors and experience our Express Treatment Bars. Plus shop, see celebs and much more. You'll also have the option to add on a beauty box worth £100 for just £15 with your ticket!
Our VIP tickets are perfect if you want that bit extra from your day. Get all the standard ticket has to offer, plus a VIP beauty box worth up to £300, access to the Ridgeview VIP Lounge where you'll get a glass of Ridgeview English sparkling wine with your ticket and special beauty treatments.
Find out more at thebeautyshow.co.uk and don’t forget woman&home readers get an exclusive 20% off any ticket – use code WH20.
-
-
Garmin HRM-Fit review: The comfortable new way to track your workouts
Health Writer Ciara McGinley takes the Garmin HRM-Fit out for a spin - but could it be the new way to monitor your fitness as the perfect tracker alternative?
By Ciara McGinley Published
-
The 32 best places for adventurers to take a break
Embrace the wilder side of travel with these lively holiday destinations...
By Lauren Hughes Published