The Beauty Show 2024: New speakers announced!

Do you consider yourself a beauty fan? Want to find speakers, shopping and treatments all under one roof? Then join us at The Beauty Show, a fresh new event at London's Business Design Centre, on 20th - 21st September 2024.

Right now, woman&home readers can get an exclusive 20% off tickets, using the code WH20. The editorial team from woman&home will be there, along with special celebrity guests and influencers, to explore everything beauty. Enjoy makeovers, treatments, products, and an abundance of freebies!

The big beauty get-together will give you the opportunity to hear from us at the woman&home stage as we celebrate beauty in midlife and discuss everything from the latest tweakments and best supplements, to achieving fabulous hair.

And today we are really excited to announce the next phase of speakers to join the amazing line-up:

Nadine Baggott - journalist, influencer and beauty all-rounder

- journalist, influencer and beauty all-rounder Kim Fenn - Elemis Sustainability consultant

- Elemis Sustainability consultant Kat Farmer - beauty influencer and digital creator

- beauty influencer and digital creator Nadia Sawahla - TV presenter and public figure

TV presenter and public figure Dr Erica - UK Lash ambassador and all things health and wellbeing

- UK Lash ambassador and all things health and wellbeing Lauren Mahon - public figure and cancer activist

- public figure and cancer activist Sophie Van Ettinger - Chief Marketing Officer And Begin

Chief Marketing Officer And Begin Ateh Jewel - Broadcaster, Freelance beauty writer, content creator

Broadcaster, Freelance beauty writer, content creator Dr Malvina Cunningham - Consultant dermatologist

Consultant dermatologist Noelly Michoux - Founder and CEO 4.5.6 skin

Founder and CEO 4.5.6 skin Richie Totton - MUA makeup artist

- MUA makeup artist Olivia Aitchinson- Bell - MUA makeup artist

Celebrating midlife

The woman&home stage is curated by the magazine's editorial team, led by Group Beauty Editor Sarah Cooper-White. Here you can find out everything you need to know about beauty in midlife, we will cover:

Tweakments: Whether you're curious about the latest advancements or seeking guidance on enhancing your natural beauty, join us for an insightful exploration into the realm of tweakments

Whether you're curious about the latest advancements or seeking guidance on enhancing your natural beauty, join us for an insightful exploration into the realm of tweakments Makeup in midlife: A makeup masterclass on how to apply makeup and the game-changing tricks you need to employ for a lifted, glowing face

A makeup masterclass on how to apply makeup and the game-changing tricks you need to employ for a lifted, glowing face Bigger, better hair: The woman&home team, alongside special guests, will explore tips, tricks, and techniques to achieve voluminous locks that turn heads. From styling hacks to product recommendations, get ready to unleash your hair's full potential

The woman&home team, alongside special guests, will explore tips, tricks, and techniques to achieve voluminous locks that turn heads. From styling hacks to product recommendations, get ready to unleash your hair's full potential Midlife nutrition: Join us as we delve into the essential role of nutrition in navigating midlife with vitality and vibrancy. From hormone balance to bone health, we'll uncover the dietary keys to thriving during this transformation

As well as the stages, you'll also have access to express treatment bars that will enable you to indulge in complimentary mini treatments to experience the latest in beauty brands first-hand before you buy. Expect big names and leading beauty brands, including CellDerma, Miss Dolla, London Lash Pro, Sculpted by Aimee and MUA Make up Academy.

And if you fancy treating yourself to some new additions to your beauty stash, The Beauty Show is the perfect place. The event will feature an expansive exhibition hall showcasing over 60 leading beauty brands, from established favourites to exciting newcomers. You’ll have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of products and services, from skincare and makeup to haircare and fragrance.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can choose from two ticket types for The Beauty Show - the great value standard ticket and the VIP ticket, offering a little extra.

Our standard ticket gives you access to the event on your preferred day. Visit three stages, browse the exhibitors and experience our Express Treatment Bars. Plus shop, see celebs and much more. You'll also have the option to add on a beauty box worth £100 for just £15 with your ticket!

Our VIP tickets are perfect if you want that bit extra from your day. Get all the standard ticket has to offer, plus a VIP beauty box worth up to £300, access to the Ridgeview VIP Lounge where you'll get a glass of Ridgeview English sparkling wine with your ticket and special beauty treatments.

Find out more at thebeautyshow.co.uk and don’t forget woman&home readers get an exclusive 20% off any ticket – use code WH20.