Anita Rani's beauty essentials for a 'healthy, warm base' need to make their way into my makeup bag

Anita Rani’s makeup artist has shared three products to achieve a "healthy, warm base" for her.

Just like with clothes, it’s easy to stick to using the makeup products you already know and love and I certainly feel like this sums up my approach to makeup. Whilst I might be intrigued by the latest new releases or cult classics I won’t necessarily take the plunge to buy them or know exactly what works with what. Thankfully, there’s plenty of inspiration to be found for 2025, from the lightweight makeup trend to more dramatic looks. I’m particularly entranced by Anita Rani’s latest look and her makeup artist SJ Wai has shared exactly what she used to give the broadcaster a "fresh and glowing" look for a day recording her podcast and viewing a show.

"When the days are still cold and short, creating a healthy, warm base is a great way to uplift our spirits!" she wrote in a shared post on Instagram. "[I] needed a look that will last and keep fresh and glowing! I’ve used @armanibeauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush in 52, @tomfordbeauty Sheer Highlighting Duo in Reflects Guilt and finishing strong with @charlottetilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray."

A post shared by SJ Wai (@sarahjanewai) A photo posted by on

Shop Anita's Makeup

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray £32 at Sephora SJ Wai used this setting spray to hold Anita Rani's makeup in place and it's lightweight and hydrating. It works to prime and set your makeup and has an uplifting fresh floral scent too. It works in harmony with your foundation, concealer, bronzer and pounder. Tom Ford Sheer Highlighting Duo Was £66, Now £56.10 at Look Fantastic You can currently save 15% on this luxurious highlighter palette which is inspired by the beauty of sunrise and sunset. It's ideal for using to highlight the high points of the face, to emphasise the browbone or add glow to your cheekbones. It melts into the skin and has amazing blendability. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Glow Blush in 52 £40 at Look Fantastic This blush comes in so many shades but 52 is the exact one worn by Anita Rani. It's ultra-fine and the formula is enriched with spherical light-reflecting pigments. These work to bounce light off of the complexion and you can build up the colour of this blush to make it more intense or subtle. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Spray £20 at Sephora If you want to see how you get on with this setting spray before investing in the full-size product then this 34ml spray is a good way to do it. It's easy to take with you on your travels as well as using at home. Pixi On-The-Glow Highlighter £18 at ASOS This highlighter comes in four colours and is a great, more affordable item to add to your makeup collection. It's got a balm texture and is one of Digital Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett's favourites. Enriched with conditioning ingredients, such as ginseng, aloe vera and fruit extracts, it's perfect for adding luminosity. Armani Luminous Silk Cheek Tint £37 at Look Fantastic Sometimes we want a liquid blush instead of a powder formula and this one by Giorgio Armani is also part of the Luminous Silk. It comes in several shades and provides natural-looking colour that lasts up to 12 hours. It blends from a liquid into an ultra-fine film that melts seamlessly into the skin.

These weren’t the first products that would immediately spring to mind for me but the way SJ used them on Anita was sensational. Her skills - and choice of products - have also won the approval of woman&home’s Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson. She explains that the combination of the Luminous Silk Glow Blush and Sheer Highlighting Duo gave Anita’s skin a "soft-focus" glow.

"We love the use of powder blush and highlighter here. The combination offers a beautiful matte, soft-focus glow to her skin, while the misting of Charlotte Tilbury setting spray adds extra hydration and brings the whole look together, creating a very natural, lit-from-within radiance," she says. "The Airbrush spray is actually a favourite of our beauty team thanks to its dewy but long-wearing finish - even on dry skin."

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Condé Nast)

I love the subtlety of the Tom Ford highlighter which is inspired by sunrise and sunset. This is perfect for achieving a “warm base” and a “glowing” finish like SJ Wai wanted for Anita. It can be applied to highlight your cheekbones like Anita Rani wore hers, or to highlight your browbone or the high points of your face. Admittedly, it’s a more luxurious item but I’m definitely tempted to add this highlighter to my makeup bag after seeing it used.

The Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Glow Blush is also beautiful and comes in so many different shades. I tend to prefer a coral blush look, but pinks like shade 52 are very joyful too. It can be built up and is finely milled and enriched with spherical light-reflecting pigments that help to give the “soft focus” effect Naomi mentioned. Whether or not you love the colour worn by Anita, a blush is something that can make a huge impact and as you only use a small amount every time it is one of those products that’s worth investing in.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A setting spray is also something I’ve not really considered before but it looks to be a practical addition to a makeup routine. The Charlotte Tilbury one is lightweight, oil-free and can be used before makeup to prime, as well as to enhance the colour of eyeshadow and to set the final look. Anita Rani’s final makeup look was beautiful and she’s inspired me to switch up my blush, highlighter and general routine for 2025.