A Charlotte Tilbury Disney range has launched and it looks utterly magical

A Charlotte Tilbury collaboration with Disney has arrived featuring magical limited editions of some of the beauty brand's most iconic products.

In some thrilling news for beauty fanatics with a love of all things Disney, Charlotte Tilbury has launched one of its most enchanting ranges yet, teaming up with Walt Disney to give some of its most beloved offerings a touch of sparkle.

As part of the Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury release, the likes of the best-selling Magic Cream face moisturiser and the viral Magic Light Wand have been sprinkled with a little bit of pixie dust and given the ultimate Tinker Bell makeover.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Tilbury herself has been transported to the world of Disney thanks to Walt Disney Animation Studios, featuring in her very own animated mini movie alongside none other than Tinker Bell.

In the super sweet cartoon, the makeup genius can be seen flying along the London skyline, sprinkling those below with the magical sparkle of her special edition Disney launches.

Sharing her lifelong passion for the magic of Disney, Charlotte said, "I grew up watching the fairy tales and immersing myself in the wonderlands created by Disney, I even called myself Gingerella.

"Working with the team at Walt Disney Animation Studios and being transformed into my own Disney animation was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience," the beauty empire founder continued, adding, "I get to fulfill my dream of flying above the rooftops of London spreading magic and a dreamy glow to everyone with my special rose-gold pixie dust that Disney made for me so I can sprinkle my beauty magic on everyone, everywhere. Dreams really do come true."

Disney 100 X Charlotte Tilbury Limited Edition Collectables Set, £147 | Charlotte Tilbury Get the Disney limited edition Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream and Magic Light Wand and Tinker Bell makeup bag in a set of three for £147.

For those keen to get their hands on some of Charlotte's Disney releases, the refillable Magic Cream and glowtastic Beauty Light Wands in the shades Pink, Gold and Spotlight featuring the limited edition collectable packaging are available now.

While the products can be bought separately, the Disney 100 X Charlotte Tilbury Limited Edition Collectables Set can be snapped up for £147.

The set includes Limited Collector's Edition Magic Cream, the Limited Edition Beauty Light Wand in a shade of your choice plus a gorgeous Disney X Charlotte Tilbury makeup pouch with a shimmering Tinker Bell silhouette design.