The under-the-radar body brand A-listers use to prep their hands for award season

With summer still a stretch away, body care might not be a focus for many of us right now, but this celebrity-approved brand has just convinced us to make it a priority all year round.

While many of us have our skincare routine down to a tee and are stocked up on our favourite makeup must-haves, it can be easy for us to neglect our body and hand care regime. But, if there's one up-and-coming body care brand that should be on your radar, let it be Joonbyrd.

Making home to some of the best-smelling body lotions and the best hand creams, this brand proved to be a popular choice for many celebrities at this year's BAFTAs - and now it's encouraging us to invest in our own body care arsenal.

The A-list approved body care brand that's all over red carpets

For those wondering about the history of the body care brand that dominated the BAFTA red carpets, let us introduce you to Joonbyrd. Founded in 2024 by leading dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite, the brand is centred around its offering of science-backed skincare, wellness and lifestyle buys for the body and soul.

After launching just one year ago, Joonbyrd has already amassed a plethora of celebrity fans with a lineup of its best-selling gems. Many of these were used to prep some of Hollywood's biggest stars ahead of the 2025 BAFTAs, which took place February 16th. As for which celebrities were sporting the brand and, of course, the exact products they opted for, we've got the complete rundown...

Demi Moore's hand wash Joonbyrd Palm Wild Hand Wash View at Joonbyrd RRP: £42 Used to prep Demi Moore's hands ahead of her red carpet manicure, the Palm Wild Hand Wash works to cleanse the palms of dirt and impurities, leaving them softer, smoother and refreshed. Its sulphate-free formula is packed full of hyaluronic acid, herbal botanicals and an array of other skin-loving ingredients, to encourage microcirculation. To complete the sensory experience, it boasts a spiced amber scent that will leave you wanting more. Naomi Ackie's body butter Joonbyrd Sunday Sofa Body Butter View at Joonbyrd RRP: £52 Give your skin some well-deserved TLC with this indulgently rich body butter, which is equipped with hyaluronic acid, fatty acids and rambutan leaf extract, leaving the skin soft, smooth and deeply hydrated - as proved by Naomi Ackie's enviable healthy glow at the BAFTAs. This replenishing formula works to balance the skin's microbiome and boost its resilience barrier, all without leaving a dreaded greasy film. Marisa Tomei's hand cream Joonbyrd Confetti Sky Hand Treatment View at Joonbyrd RRP: £50 Both Marisa Tomei and Demi Moore opted for Joonbyrd's Confetti Sky Hand Treatment as the nourishing finishing touch to their look. Designed to give your hands a smoother, youthful appearance, this rich yet fast-absorbing formula is infused with vitamin E, amino acids and hyaluronic acid for the ultimate hydration hit. While, its plethora of other stellar ingredients work to brighten, firm and rejuvenate the skin.

When it comes to any manicure, especially one appearing on a red carpet, the key is all in the prep. This was certainly the case for Demi Moore's nail artist, Imarni Ashman, who ensured the actress' hands were cleansed and hydrated before painting her glossy pink talons: “To prepare Demi's nails for the BAFTAs, I washed her hands with Joonbyrd’s Palm Wild hand wash to cleanse and hydrate." Ashman then completed the look "with Joonbyrd’s ultra-nourishing multi-tasking Confetti Sky hand treatment, which left her skin soft, bright & smooth."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Neil Mockford / Samir Hussein)

But it wasn't just Moore who relied on Joonbyrd for her manicure prep, celebrity manicurist Michelle Class also used the Confetti Sky Hand Treatment as the finishing touch to actress, Marisa Tomei's barely-there neutral nails.

Straying away from manicures, makeup artist, Kenneth Soh reached for Joonbyrd's Sunday Sofa Body Butter to prep the skin of actress Naomi Ackie, who starred in the hit film 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody'. Soh focused the indulgent formula on the stomach and décolleté, massaging the product in gentle circular motions.