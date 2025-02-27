The under-the-radar body brand A-listers use to prep their hands for award season
From a skincare-packed cleansing wash to luxuriously hydrating butter, this is a body brand worth getting to know
With summer still a stretch away, body care might not be a focus for many of us right now, but this celebrity-approved brand has just convinced us to make it a priority all year round.
While many of us have our skincare routine down to a tee and are stocked up on our favourite makeup must-haves, it can be easy for us to neglect our body and hand care regime. But, if there's one up-and-coming body care brand that should be on your radar, let it be Joonbyrd.
Making home to some of the best-smelling body lotions and the best hand creams, this brand proved to be a popular choice for many celebrities at this year's BAFTAs - and now it's encouraging us to invest in our own body care arsenal.
The A-list approved body care brand that's all over red carpets
For those wondering about the history of the body care brand that dominated the BAFTA red carpets, let us introduce you to Joonbyrd. Founded in 2024 by leading dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite, the brand is centred around its offering of science-backed skincare, wellness and lifestyle buys for the body and soul.
After launching just one year ago, Joonbyrd has already amassed a plethora of celebrity fans with a lineup of its best-selling gems. Many of these were used to prep some of Hollywood's biggest stars ahead of the 2025 BAFTAs, which took place February 16th. As for which celebrities were sporting the brand and, of course, the exact products they opted for, we've got the complete rundown...
Demi Moore's hand wash
RRP: £42
Used to prep Demi Moore's hands ahead of her red carpet manicure, the Palm Wild Hand Wash works to cleanse the palms of dirt and impurities, leaving them softer, smoother and refreshed. Its sulphate-free formula is packed full of hyaluronic acid, herbal botanicals and an array of other skin-loving ingredients, to encourage microcirculation. To complete the sensory experience, it boasts a spiced amber scent that will leave you wanting more.
Naomi Ackie's body butter
RRP: £52
Give your skin some well-deserved TLC with this indulgently rich body butter, which is equipped with hyaluronic acid, fatty acids and rambutan leaf extract, leaving the skin soft, smooth and deeply hydrated - as proved by Naomi Ackie's enviable healthy glow at the BAFTAs. This replenishing formula works to balance the skin's microbiome and boost its resilience barrier, all without leaving a dreaded greasy film.
Marisa Tomei's hand cream
RRP: £50
Both Marisa Tomei and Demi Moore opted for Joonbyrd's Confetti Sky Hand Treatment as the nourishing finishing touch to their look. Designed to give your hands a smoother, youthful appearance, this rich yet fast-absorbing formula is infused with vitamin E, amino acids and hyaluronic acid for the ultimate hydration hit. While, its plethora of other stellar ingredients work to brighten, firm and rejuvenate the skin.
When it comes to any manicure, especially one appearing on a red carpet, the key is all in the prep. This was certainly the case for Demi Moore's nail artist, Imarni Ashman, who ensured the actress' hands were cleansed and hydrated before painting her glossy pink talons: “To prepare Demi's nails for the BAFTAs, I washed her hands with Joonbyrd’s Palm Wild hand wash to cleanse and hydrate." Ashman then completed the look "with Joonbyrd’s ultra-nourishing multi-tasking Confetti Sky hand treatment, which left her skin soft, bright & smooth."
But it wasn't just Moore who relied on Joonbyrd for her manicure prep, celebrity manicurist Michelle Class also used the Confetti Sky Hand Treatment as the finishing touch to actress, Marisa Tomei's barely-there neutral nails.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Straying away from manicures, makeup artist, Kenneth Soh reached for Joonbyrd's Sunday Sofa Body Butter to prep the skin of actress Naomi Ackie, who starred in the hit film 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody'. Soh focused the indulgent formula on the stomach and décolleté, massaging the product in gentle circular motions.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
Kate Middleton just re-styled a blazer from 2007 - and proved that good investment pieces never fail
The Princess of Wales brought back her Ralph Lauren blazer for a visit to Pontypridd and it looked just as chic this time around
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Can you wallpaper a bathroom? Is it a bad idea or the answer to decorating dilemmas? Experts reveal all
Is wallpaper in the bathroom ever a good option? We asked decorating experts for definitive professional advice
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
Jamie Lee Curtis just gave this timeless manicure her seal of approval
Combining a minimalist design with a popular nail shape, the actress's manicure is a classic for a reason
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I swear by these stick-on wrinkle patches - it’s like Botox while you sleep
Wear Wrinkles Schminkles to bed, wake up looking fresher, says our Beauty Editor
By Stephanie Maylor Published
-
I've used this iconic Rimmel powder for over a decade and it's still my favourite
It may cost £5 and hail from the '90s, but this silky-to-touch powder beats every other formula I've tried
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
We've found out the secret behind Kristen Bell's subtle SAG glow - and it's perfect for pale skin this summer
Kristen Bell's makeup was sensationally glowy at the 2025 SAG Awards and there's one product she used that we want to get our hands on
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
These cranberry nails look almost as juicy as the real thing - and will be everywhere in 2025
While a red manicure is always a classic pick, 2025 is ushering in a slightly cooler iteration...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
'You just glow if you put this on' - Sienna Miller persuaded me to buy this award-winning face serum
Created by 'London's most sought after facialist,' this Vitamin C serum is a must-have for brighter, more even skin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We've discovered the unexpected mascara Judi Dench relies on for her sensitive eyes
Enjoy long-lasting volume and definition with this comfortable serum-infused formula
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This minimalist, healthy-looking manicure will help you out of your nail rut
Delivering a rosy sheen and dazzling tips, this update on the French manicure is set to serve us through to spring
By Sennen Prickett Published