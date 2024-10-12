I've seen the Anthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 - and it's worth the wait

Jam-packed with 24 days of indulgent beauty treats, the Anthropologie Advent Calendar is back for another year of festive celebrations - and it's certainly worth snapping up...

Whether you're looking to trial a roster of new products or are simply on the hunt for an early Christmas gift to yourself, there's something exhilarating about getting into the holiday spirit with one of the best beauty advent calendars. If I'm being honest, I've been in full-blown Christmas mode ever since the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar, landed on my desk just a few short weeks ago. So, you can only imagine my excitement when I finally got my hands on this year's edition of the Anthropologie Advent Calendar.

Boasting an assortment of beauty and self-care staples, including nourishing L'Occitane hand cream and strong-hold Anastasia Beverly Hills brow gel, this advent calendar is set to be a popular choice this season...

Inside the Anthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar 2024

After hearing whispers about this year's Anthropologie Advent Calendar, I must admit, I jumped at the opportunity to unbox it when it arrived in the post - and (spoiler) it was hyped with very good reason.

Great value Anthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar View at Anthropologie RRP: £88 (Contents inside worth £300) Number of products: 24 (9 full size) Get into the holiday spirit by counting down to Christmas with this advent calendar from Anthropologie, which arrives with 24 exciting premium beauty treats from the likes of L'Occitane, Sunday Riley and Oskia London. Whilst its price tag makes it one of the most affordable beauty advent calendars of the season, the contents inside certainly don't disappoint. Not only does this make the perfect gift for a loved one, it also serves as a well-deserved treat for yourself.

What's in the Anthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar 2024?

Taking a peak inside Anthropologie's 2024 Advent Calendar, you'll be welcomed by a plethora of skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance buys, from a myriad of big-name beauty brands - including Iconic London, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Malin & Goetz and UKLASH...

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream (30ml)

ICONIC London Precision Duo Contour Pot (6.5g)

Oskia Super R & Super C Duo (4ml)

Tocca Florence Eau de Parfum (5ml)

Bloom & Blossom Wonder Worker Multi-Tasking Balm (25ml)

Palette London Grenadine Nail Paint (6ml)

Anthropologie 4pk Mini Satin Hair Scrunchies

Lanolips Lip Scrub Coconutter (10g)

UKLASH Lengthening Mascara (7ml)

Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels

Herlum Copa Dew All-Over Nourishing Oil (15ml)

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Express Exfoliating Mitt

Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Clear Brow Gel (1.5ml)

Shoreditch Nails The Kings Road (10ml)

Lumi Glo The Brightening Bomb (24ml)

Malin & Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant (28g)

The Big Silk Glow Shots Hair Oil Capsules

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Masque (4ml)

Dr Paw Paw Peach Pink Lip Balm (10ml)

Mermade Mini Hair Styling Wax Stick (15g)

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream (15g)

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray (5ml)

NightShow Mineral Paradise Bath Soak (15g)

Outremer Eau De Toilette Vanille (15ml)

Unboxing the Anthropologie Advent Calendar 2024

Upon first glance, I was seriously impressed with the quality of this calendar, especially considering its price tag falls on the more affordable side of things. Arriving with a hard cardboard box exterior (which is perfect for reusing as storage post-Christmas), this calendar has been beautifully dressed with an intricate illustrated artwork by Nephthys Foster, capturing a festive scene of the brand's storefront. Open up the calendar and you'll reveal 24 pull-out boxes inside, each individually designed with hand-drawn artwork to represent the lead-up to Christmas Day.

A deeper delve inside the boxes unveils a curated collection of 24 stellar beauty buys, from makeup and skincare to haircare and fragrance (plus more), nine of which are full-sized. Personally, I was excited to see UKLASH, Wonderskin and Malin&Goetz on the lineup of brands that feature in this advent calendar, but there are also plenty of other well-known names delivering you daily beauty treats.

The Beauty Team's top product picks

Boasting an exciting selection of beauty products, the advent calendar makes home to some of the woman&home beauty team's go-to products, including an indulgent sleep spray, long-lasting lip tint and nourishing winter-essential hand cream...

Beauty Editor's pick This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray View at Anthropologie $29 at lookfantastic $33 at Amazon RRP: £21 for 75ml Offering a sensory relaxation experience with its harmonious blend of botanical ingredients, the travel-sized This Works sleep mist is a firm favourite of Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim. "As a new(ish) mother I know too well that a good night's sleep is the ultimate beauty treatment - and a bad one is a disaster. This Works' Pillow Mist has been a favourite zzz-booster of mine for years. It's got a gorgeous, relaxing aroma that makes my bedroom smell like a fancy hotel, and while it can't prevent 3 am wakeups, it can get me back in a state of zen afterwards, which is half the battle," she says. Beauty Writer's pick Wonderskin Lip Stain Masque in shade 'Hayley' View at Amazon RRP: £18 Typically finding lip stains to be a bit of a faff, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett's mind was completely changed when she tried this viral Wonderskin Lip Stain. "Its doe foot applicator makes application a breeze, just like you're gliding any other lip gloss, and you can leave the product on for between 10-30 seconds, which gives you full control over the vibrancy of the results. As for the finish, it adds a lovely long-lasting flush of colour to your lips, of which I typically finish with a clear gloss over the top," she says. Beauty Writer's pick L'Occitane Travel-Size Shea Butter Hand Cream View at Anthropologie RRP: £10 for 30ml Struggling with dry skin and cracked knuckles in the winter months, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's top pick from the calendar is L'Occitane's Shea Butter hand cream. With an ultra-rich blend of hydrating ingredients, including coconut oil, shea butter and argan oil, this cream is a must-have in Naomi's beauty stash. She says: "In the past, I've found hand creams annoying and inconvenient because of the film they leave on your fingers but this one melts in beautifully and has an almost silky finish. It feels luxe to apply and leaves my hands feeling so moisturised and soft. Speaking of luxe, the smell of this cream is heavenly. It's so comforting and warm, so much so that I love applying it before I go to bed."

When does the Anthropologie Advent Calendar go on sale?

The Anthropologie Advent Calendar 2024 is now available to pre-order, with the calendars being shipped on 21st October. Boasting an array of must-have beauty gems, and with this affordable price tag (unlike other calendars on the market), we can't imagine this advent calendar is going to be sticking around for very long - so be sure to order to avoid missing out.

Is the Anthropologie advent calendar worth buying?

While the answer to this question ultimately lies with your own personal preferences, after getting my hands on the calendar and unboxing each day, I must say it is a great contender if you're in the market for a beauty advent calendar. The advent calendar boasts over £300 worth of products, from an array of premium beauty brands, for just £88 - which, in my book, sounds like a good deal.

You'll also be treated to 9 full-sized products, from scrunchies and exfoliating mitts to a lengthening mascara and lip stain, plus an abundance of mini-sized products for you to trial. Not only does this advent calendar make a great gift (either for yourself or others), but it also gives you an opportunity to try out a selection of new products before you decide whether to invest in them or not - essentially, try before you buy!