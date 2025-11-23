Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 24th November - 7th December 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 24th November - 7th December 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. <p>Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. <p>Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 24th November - 7th December 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Keep charging ahead with all of your plans. Before you know it, something wonderful will be created and will be worth all the hard work you have been putting in." Sally Trotman

"Contracts can be signed and agreements made, and if there’s a little sadness that comes with an ending, just remind yourself that what always follows is a fresh, new beginning." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"An Earth sign, ruled by Venus, it’s important for you to feel at peace. Spend time in meditation to calm your mind and, from this point of clarity, move forward." Sally Trotman

"It’s sensible to know the real state of your finances, but there is a difference between being sensible and taking a leaf out of old man Scrooge’s playbook. Give generously." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"The Full Moon in Gemini helps you to educate yourself in a new area. Where would you like to deepen your knowledge and perhaps share with others what you’ve learned?" Sally Trotman

"Someone could be expecting you to make them an offer they can’t refuse. That may be the reason you’re getting the cold shoulder. Choose 4 December to make your pitch." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"If you’re facing a decision and are wondering which direction to take, ask yourself what brings you joy and whether this choice will take you closer to your goals and dreams." Sally Trotman

"Just in time, you receive an answer. Regardless of whether it’s what you wanted, it will bring relief and open the way to a festive season for the memory books." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"The timing is perfect for you to start something fresh and exciting in your working life. Decide on what you would like to change and then expect the best outcome." Sally Trotman

"Have you got your party hat on? It’s time you did because there’s much joy on offer over the next fortnight. Romance isn't gone, even if you think it is." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With the Sun in a Fire sign now, use this energy to move forward with a project that’s close to your heart. Be bold and go for what you want." Sally Trotman

"You know what you’re like - only you can do things the proper way, even if that means you end up doing everything. Embrace your role as chief controller. It’s your power." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You are wise and considered when helping others. Use this compassion for yourself now as well, because this will help you to relax and see how far you have come." Sally Trotman

"Until 29 November communication blips are likely to crop up and travel could be complicated. So, send out invitations early and monitor progress of important items. Be safe, not sorry." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Friends and family know they can turn to you whenever they need help. Your kindness and care is appreciated, so be open to receiving help when you need it too." Sally Trotman

"Keep checking on your finances and take extra care with transactions early in the month. You don’t want a heavy dose of buyer’s remorse to spoil this otherwise happy time." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"With the Sun and Mars both in Sagittarius you may feel you have the energy and confidence to achieve anything. Go with this feeling and take a leap of faith." Sally Trotman

"You may want to prove a point, but you’re better drawing a line and starting afresh. The Full Moon of 4 December brings the curtain down on a long chapter." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"This is a good moment to look at where you need to create more balance. Make space to consider where you’re putting your energy and what you need to change." Sally Trotman

"After a period of go-slows and no-shows, the cosmos realigns itself and you can tick a few bits off. Some things cannot be turned around and they’re better left behind." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"If you have something on your mind, think about what you can change, where you can act and what’s out of your control. This will help you gain more peace." Sally Trotman

"Whatever emerges from the dark around 29 November is the reality and it’s a waste of time trying to make the situation look different. Remember, there is beauty in truth." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"It can be easy to remain in your comfort zone, but right now you need to move beyond the familiar. So, try something new and be bold in your actions." Sally Trotman

"If you’re nurturing doubts over something, put a stop to it sooner than later. You’re feeling that way for a reason. The future isn’t carved in stone. You have a choice." Penny Thornton