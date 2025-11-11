Scorpio star sign: history, dates and personality traits

The constellation Scorpius is hard to miss in the night sky. With a long curving tail and several of the brightest stars in the sky, the eighth astrological sign of the zodiac stands out proudly. It was once thought to be far larger than it presently is. Some ancient astronomers thought the constellation Libra actually represented the claws of Scorpius.

Scorpio (Image credit: Getty Images) Dates : 23 October - 22 November

: 23 October - 22 November Element : Water

: Water Ruling planet : Mars / Pluto

: Mars / Pluto Modality : Fixed

: Fixed Stars: Antares, Shaula and Acrab

While the Babylonians knew this constellation as ‘the one with a burning sting’, it is from Greek mythology that most stories of Scorpio developed. These link this sign of the zodiac with the legend of the great hunter Orion. In one version of the myth, Orion swore he could hunt and kill any animal alive. This offended the goddess Gaia, who sent a terrible scorpion to battle Orion. After a brutal fight, the scorpion was able to fatally sting Orion. To commemorate the combat between the pair they were placed in the heavens.

Scorpio and Orion never appear in the sky at the same time. Orion is free to roam during winter, but as spring appears Scorpio arrives to chase him. In other versions of the tale it is the huntress goddess Artemis whom Orion displeases.

Scorpio personality traits

The Scorpion of Scorpio has fearsome claws and a sting in its tail – and those born under its sign make for dangerous enemies. Scorpios share many of the qualities of the scorpion. They are strong, can cling to things tenaciously, and have the power to back up their ambitions. Their ability to scan for facts and evidence make Scorpios excellent in analytic careers.

Scorpios are passionate and powerful. They are strong allies but may prove to be too ambitious or manipulative for some. They are masters at watching the world and waiting for the right moment to strike – it is not unusual for a Scorpio to take what they believe is rightfully theirs.

One potential problem for Scorpios is that they may be manipulative. Knowing how others tick, they are able to control them. Scorpios make great leaders, just don’t get stung.

This article originally appeared in the History of Astrology: The Story of the Ancient Art of Foretelling.