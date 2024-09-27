I'm bookmarking Katie Holmes' cozy fall outfit - her quilted jacket and canvas tote bag are an unbeatable combination

Katie Holmes always looks amazing on the red carpet, but what she does really well is the girl next door vibe - everyday basics that will make you feel a million dollars.

Her two autumn capsule wardrobe essentials - according to this practical yet chic outfit - are a khaki quilted jacket by Marfa Stance, and a canvas tote bag from Lands' End that costs just shy of $35. Add in a pair of Balenciaga high top sneakers and some wide leg jeans, and we're in love with this look. And the good news is it's an easy outfit formula to work into your own closet.

Can we take a moment to talk about the bag? The KH embroidery (for Katie Holmes, of course!) is such a nice touch, and thank goodness for roomy bags coming back. We always seem to have so much stuff to carry around!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Katie's canvas tote

Exact match Lands' End Medium Natural 5 Pocket Open Top Canvas Tote Bag $34.95 at Lands' End I love the flashes of red on this canvas bag, but there are lots of other color options to choose from too. For an extra $8 you can have it monogrammed, and this roomy bag will fit all your everyday must-haves. In the winter months it will be your go-to, and in the summer you'll be squeezing in all your beach essentials. Talk about versatile! One reviewer wrote: "I was not prepared for how much I would love!! I got the XL. It’s comfortable, easy to organize, great for the beach. It’s turned into my catch-all bag to use every day for days at friends, picnics, parks, beach, etc."

Shop quilted jackets

Quilted jackets like Katie's have been around for a little while now, and they're showing no signs of going anywhere. I particularly love the detachable collar on Katie's style, which adds a pop of hot pink, as well as the distinctive edge around the pockets. It's exactly the kind of practical piece that will see you though this time of year when the weather's so tricky to predict, whether you're doing the school run, the morning commute, or just going for a walk around the city.

Zara Water-Repellant Quilted Hooded Jacket $79.90 at Zara I've got a khaki quilted jacket from Zara, and it's lasted so well. I've had it for two years and wear it most weekends with jeans at this time of year. I love that Zara's done all the layering work for you here - this design has got a built-in hoodie! Sweaty Betty On The Move Quilted Jacket $168 at Sweaty Betty Sweaty Betty's outerwear and knitwear isn't just for wearing after the gym. This jacket will become an everyday staple, thanks to its water-resistant fabric and diamond quilted design. Everlane The Quilted Liner $178 at Everlane This lightweight, packable jacket can be worn on its own, but it's made to be layered up. You'll find yourself throwing it on with anything and everything, and it's even machine washable and can be tumbled dried.

woman&home's fashion writer Molly Smith tells us why this look had us all talking on the fashion team here this week: "this combination from Katie Holmes is not only undeniably stylish and cool, but super easy to recreate.

"A lightweight quilted jacket, wide leg jeans, and a tote bag are a winning combination for city strolling on cool fall days. What really makes this look though is the pop of vibrant pink on her collar - divine!"