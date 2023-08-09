This is the most expensive rental on Airbnb, but what do you get for the £10k a night price tag?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Airbnb totally changed how many of us travel, giving adventurers the opportunity to live like a local in the less visited parts of villages, towns, and cities across the globe.

But what started out as a way for people to rent out their homes while away - earning a little extra money - has now become a seriously lucrative business. There are currently over seven million listings on the site so whether you’re planning a foodie trip to Peru hunting out the best restaurants in Lima, heading to one of the many bewitching European islands, or are obsessed with visiting the world’s most amazing gardens Airbnb is always on hand to provide unique boltholes and quirky interiors.

Lately, though, the platform has skewed a lot more towards luxury and high-end listings, with new tabs dedicated exclusively to ‘Luxe’ properties, ‘Mansions’, and ‘Castles’.

Taking these excessively large properties out of the equation - as many are used for events and weddings - we found that the most expensive listing on Airbnb right now is, in fact, a four-bedroomed apartment in Paris, available for a cool £10k per night - but what do you get for the epic price tag?

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Set in the cobbled streets of the 16th arrondissement the sleek Parisian home features herringbone parquet oak flooring, original artwork, a handful of antiques, and sweeping views across the Trocadero. There’s a spacious open-plan kitchen area, decorated with muted tones and low-hanging lights, and it looks to be the perfect place to enjoy a long dinner, especially since the French doors open directly onto pretty wrought-iron balconies.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Tapping into quiet luxury home trends, the bathroom is a real showstopper with a deep marble tub, separate shower, more French doors, and framed art. Of the four bedrooms, the huge master suite stands away from the other rooms and features its very own dressing room with oak walls and an en-suite bathroom.

While the other three bedrooms all have Queen sized beds and exceptionally styled interiors.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

In terms of location, £10k a night gets you a pretty prime Paris spot with the Eiffel Tower, Champs-Élysées, Musée d'Orsay and the Louvre all within walking distance, and since the listing falls under the ‘luxe’ category there’s also the option to add on extras like access to a trip designer to make sure your stay goes super smooth, or getting someone to pre-stock the kitchen before your arrival - all for an extra charge, of course.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Airbnb's most expensive listing includes:

Bedroom 1: King-size bed, ensuite bathroom with stand-alone shower, and bathtub, walk-in closet, television, and balcony

Bedroom 2: Queen-size bed, shared access to hallway bathroom with stand-alone shower

Bedroom 3: Queen-size bed, shared access to the hallway bathroom with stand-alone shower

Bedroom 4: Queen-size bed, shared access to the hallway bathroom with stand-alone shower

Library

Kitchen and dining room

Bose sound system

Daily housekeeping

TV

Wifi

Washing machine and dryer

Breakfast bar

Balcony

And if you’re wondering how else you could spend a spare £10k, on the very same platform you could book up this tropical paradise with shared pool for OVER A YEAR!

(Image credit: Airbnb)

At just £15 a night, the wooden cottage nestled amongst rice paddies in Bali’s Ubud has been praised by guests for its “rustic charm." For the same price as one night in Airbnb's most expensive rental you’d be able to book the cottage for 666 days - over a year and a half - which would you choose..?!