I swear by this easyJet cabin bag for short trips – and this Prime Day luggage deal means it's less than £25 today
The Lossga travel backpack is my go-to for mini breaks
The Prime Day luggage deals are coming in thick and fast, but there's one in particular that caught my eye as it's on a easyJet and Ryanair compatible cabin bag that I swear by for short trips.
I bought the Lossga travel backpack for a trip to Portugal last year, and ever since have been raving to friends and family about how great it is. Not only does it fit perfectly in the bag size checker for easyJet, it is deceptively big inside, and can easily fit everything you need (and more) in for a few days away. So today I have been bugging my nearest and dearest even more to jump on this Prime Day deal that drops the Lossga backpack price to just £24.80.
Lossga Travel Backpack: was £29.99 now £24.80 at Amazon
This quality cabin bag is great for short trips, with multiple compartments, including one for shoes, and at the front to keep your valuable safe but easily accessible. More than anything, its a robust bag, that will really last, easily big enough to fit everything in, and fits perfectly under multiple airline seats.
As well as being able to fit everything in it, I can assure you it fits in the easyJet bag checker at the airport, which removes a whole other level of stress you don't need when flying. If you want to test it before you travel, this guide to easyJet cabin bag size has a tool that allows you to do just that - so you can be doubly sure you won't get held up or charged extra upon arrival.
EasyJet allows one free cabin bag that measures 45 x 36 x 20cm, and it can weigh up to 15kg. For Ryanair, the allowance is slightly smaller – 40 x 20 x 25cm – so you'll need to go for one like this Ezuola cabin bag - down to £19.99 (was £26) in the Amazon sale. There are some impressive Amazon Prime Day luggage deals happening right now, but if you're in the market for a fail-safe carry on, you'd be hard pushed to find better than these picks.
Shop more luggage deals
As mentioned above, this cabin bag is the exact dimensions for Ryanair's allowance. A similar style to the Lossga, it has multiple pockets to help organise your belongings, is a sturdy, robust design and fits neatly under Ryanair's seats. A great deal, this could easily be used as an everyday or work bag too.
This 'Ryanair viral bag' isn't in the sale but at just shy of a tenner, knock off any more and it would be free. This particular bag went viral on TikTok a while back, with the promise that it would sail through the low-cost airline's bag checker. And it does, I've tried it. It also fits in more than you think. Not the best quality material and certainly won't last forever, but for what you pay, it's excellent value.
This stylish, deceptively clever convertible cabin bag currently has 15% off on Amazon. And it was already a great price before the reduction. This bag works for both easyJet and Ryanair, with a cool design that allows you to expand to bottom part of the bag if you are allowed something bigger. It's a popular choice, with over 1,300 reviews on Amazon, and an average score of 4.6 out of 5.
