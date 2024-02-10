Princess Anne's outfit is a poignant tribute to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne has moved royal fans by giving a sartorial nod to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during a royal engagement in Nottingham.

The Princess Royal always knows how to dress for the occasion. Princess Anne's outfits range from colourful gowns to functional outfits, but her latest ensemble holds a special significance - and it's not gone unnoticed by royal onlookers.

This week, Princess Anne opted for her mother's beloved purple jacket for a visit to G.H. Hurt & Son, as part of her role as President of the UK Fashion and Textiles Association.

The Princess Royal teamed the check jacket with some equestrian-style riding boots from House of Bruar for a chic, dressed-down look, sporting her usual neatly pinned-back hairstyle and fuss-free styling.

It's the first time that Anne has notably worn an archival piece from her late mother's wardrobe, prompting eagle-eyed royal watchers to take to social media to note the jacket's significance.

Queen Elizabeth wore the jacket during her 80th birthday celebrations in 2006 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), 'So sweet Princess Anne wore her mom's, QEII Purple checkered jacket today when she visited Nottingham. The late Queen previously wore the coat when she disembarked the Hebridean Princess after a cruise with the Royal Family in 2010.'

The fan then added, 'The Princess Royal looks lovely in purple. It's special and comforting to have something of your mom's espec a garment you can wear or pass on.'

To which another replied, 'She does look lovely in purple. She looked lovely wearing the red coat earlier in the week. I shouldn’t comment because I love Princess Anne in every colour. I hope she stays and TRF stay strong.'

While another wrote, 'Oh my gosh, Ultimate Re-Ware!'

To which another royal fan replied, 'Princess Anne is beaming with not only beauty but pride in her mums jacket.'

It appears to be business with usual for Princess Anne, despite King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis, though she's no doubt been a huge support behind the scenes. Princess Anne shares a close bond with her brother, King Charles and has been widely regarded as his right-hand woman since he ascended the throne in September 2022.

Buckingham Palace released a statement earlier this week sharing the news of Charles' cancer with the public in a bid to contain speculation and raise awareness about cancer in general. The type of cancer has not been specified.