Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall's sweet bonding moment you may have missed

It has been reported Prince William and Kate Middleton have forged a close bond with Zara and Mike Tindall even more so in recent months, with some experts claiming they have demonstrated a "strong" relationship at royal engagements.

But the close bond between the families does not stop there as Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall - Zara and Mike's eldest child - shared a sweet moment on December 25th when the royal family attended the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, together.

However, some may have been distracted by Mia's younger sister Lena's antics on the day, which provided some entertainment for onlookers, which made a change to mischievous Louis' hilarious facial expressions.

In case you did miss it the bonding session was captured by a member of the public at the church waiting to see the royal family, and has since been shared on TikTok.

In the short clip the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis greeted crowds and accepted gifts.

At one point Princess Charlotte, already holding a stunning floral bouquet, invited Mia to follow suit and granted her permission to accept flowers from those who gathered outside the church for her.

In the clip Mia can be seen looking at Charlotte for reassurance it seems, before the eight-year-old smiled back and seemingly mouthed the words "You can get them for me Mia", before the nine-year-old walked off beaming with joy to collect the flowers.

Before the video ends Prince William can be seen saying something to Charlotte, which we can only imagine must be him showering his daughter with pride over her actions.

The post, shared by TikTok user @wikagechlo, has garnered over three million views from fans.

The moment warmed hearts as some fellow social media users commented: "Princess Charlotte let Mia get the flowers that was for her, but she let her get it."

Others praised Charlotte for her "mature" and selfless gesture, while others swooned over the "close bond" between the two young girls.

A separate comment read: "I love the close bond of this new generation of royals, they're so well-mannered and smart."

A third added: "When Charlotte let Mia get the flowers she looked so happy and as if she felt included."

While a separate gushed: "I hated how nobody gave flowers to little Mia, but the family saw that, and made sure she was included, just made me sooo happy! They are all immensely close!"

"This is going to be the best version of the monarchy to watch growing up. They are so tight with each other! Zara is the sibling Wills needs", another added.

But there was another sweet moment between the relatives as Prince George also gave Mia a bouquet.

Another TikTok user claimed: "George also gave Mia the bouquet that he got. These kids are amazing."