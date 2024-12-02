The most thought-provoking self-care journal I've ever owned is on sale for Cyber Monday - I'm buying one for all my friends
Get 25% off this bespoke guided wellbeing journal before the sale ends at midnight
A journal is always a good idea for a gift but a personalised wellbeing journal - with 25% off for Cyber Monday - is an even better idea.
Totally personalised and tailored to your birth date, this bespoke, guided well-being journal includes insightful statements based on your sun sign and draws on your astrological traits, making it an intensely personal, empowering gift. Deeply personalised prompts encourage goal-setting, habit-tracking, and personal exploration, and it's designed to take you through a year of self-discovery, reflection, and growth.
I recently received a personalised version of Your Self-Care Journal for the Year Ahead from Wonderbly, and it quickly became one of my favourite gifts. Divided into four themes - reflect, release, rejoice and restore - the journal is designed to be used with the seasons and guides you through exercises, visualisations, and motivational prompts to help you connect with each time of year. Mine reads: "This dynamic journal is your companion and cheerleader, supporting you through the next 12 months. You'll follow the path of the Sun through each changing season - until it returns once more to the season in which you began your journey."
I’m so impressed with how thoughtfully designed this journal is that I'm tempted to buy one for all my friends. Whether for yourself or someone else, Your Self-Care Journal for the Year Ahead is an incredibly thoughtful, customisable gift.
This bespoke, guided well-being journal is created using your date of birth, which determines your astrological character traits and your sun sign. It's the perfect personalised gift as you can tailor the prompts to guide the recipient through a year of self-discovery, reflection and growth.
More journal deals for Cyber Monday
This pretty wellness journal is perfect for reflecting on your wellbeing and includes pages for setting goals and daily habits, and tracking sleep. There are gratitude and sleep versions too.
Nourish your mind, body and soul with The Positive Wellness Journal. This 12-week guided journal is divided into three sections - mind, body and soul - to help bring positivity into all areas of your life.
This mindfulness journal features a comprehensive 'How to Use' section, providing a step-by-step guide to help you get started with confidence. Perfect for those new to journalling, whether looking to build a daily mindfulness practice or simply reflect on your thoughts.
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to purchase a wellness journal as a thoughtful gift - one that has a lasting impact on a loved one's wellbeing.
