The most thought-provoking self-care journal I've ever owned is on sale for Cyber Monday - I'm buying one for all my friends

A journal is always a good idea for a gift but a personalised wellbeing journal - with 25% off for Cyber Monday - is an even better idea.

Totally personalised and tailored to your birth date, this bespoke, guided well-being journal includes insightful statements based on your sun sign and draws on your astrological traits, making it an intensely personal, empowering gift. Deeply personalised prompts encourage goal-setting, habit-tracking, and personal exploration, and it's designed to take you through a year of self-discovery, reflection, and growth.

I recently received a personalised version of Your Self-Care Journal for the Year Ahead from Wonderbly, and it quickly became one of my favourite gifts. Divided into four themes - reflect, release, rejoice and restore - the journal is designed to be used with the seasons and guides you through exercises, visualisations, and motivational prompts to help you connect with each time of year. Mine reads: "This dynamic journal is your companion and cheerleader, supporting you through the next 12 months. You'll follow the path of the Sun through each changing season - until it returns once more to the season in which you began your journey."

I’m so impressed with how thoughtfully designed this journal is that I'm tempted to buy one for all my friends. Whether for yourself or someone else, Your Self-Care Journal for the Year Ahead is an incredibly thoughtful, customisable gift.

More journal deals for Cyber Monday

Papier Joy Wellness Journal: was £26 now £20.80 at Papier This pretty wellness journal is perfect for reflecting on your wellbeing and includes pages for setting goals and daily habits, and tracking sleep. There are gratitude and sleep versions too.

Hello Day Mindfulness Journal for Women: was £20 now £18 at Amazon This mindfulness journal features a comprehensive 'How to Use' section, providing a step-by-step guide to help you get started with confidence. Perfect for those new to journalling, whether looking to build a daily mindfulness practice or simply reflect on your thoughts.

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to purchase a wellness journal as a thoughtful gift - one that has a lasting impact on a loved one's wellbeing.