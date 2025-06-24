How to find your true cosmic purpose in life: Kirsty Gallagher's guide to living a life that feels true to you

Spiritual coach, astrology expert and Sunday Times bestselling author Kirsty Gallagher is back with a new book and, after teaching us how to reclaim our self-worth and step into our feminine power with her first book The Goddess Path, is now on a journey to help everyone uncover their cosmic "purpose here on earth."

Many turn to the cosmic power of the universe to bring a bit of magic to our days and prepare us for anything that might go a bit sideways. But Kirsty Gallagher wants you to dig deeper - and doing so might just help you live the life that feels most true to you.

Her new book Your Cosmic Purpose takes readers on a spiritual journey. As well as sharing personal stories about her own life and spiritual journey, through the book Kirsty gives readers a whole host of practical tips, unique insight, journalling and meditation prompts, and lessons on understanding birth charts, to create an in-depth guide on how to start your spiritual journey and discover more of your unique essence and potential.

"'I truly believe that every one of us has a purpose here on earth," Kirsty says. "You came here with a little seed of your soul planted within you containing all the lessons, experiences and adventures that your soul will go through in this lifetime in order to grow, evolve and awaken."

Of her new book she says: "I want to share with you what I have discovered in my decades of walking this path and, in turn, help you to discover the journey of your own soul, for all our paths may be different and part of your journey is for you to discover yours."

Discovering your own journey starts with uncovering your cosmic purpose. This is your meaning of life - not the meaning of life, which none of us really know. Instead, your meaning is what drives you in your day-to-day life, what your soul is calling out for, what you truly love.

Then it's time to embody and channel that cosmic purpose by bringing it into your every day and letting it elevate your meaning, purpose, spiritual connection and trust.

The final step, Kirsty says, is to uncover what your birth chart says about you and your potential, with her insight walking you through each meaning and how it fits into your life.

These three steps are how Your Cosmic Purpose is broken down, with the book being an accessible and easy read that gives you all the tools you need to start living a life that feels true to you.

Readers have praised the book and thanked Kirsty for giving it such a personal touch alongside all the supportive insight and life-changing lessons.

One wrote, "This book isn’t just something you read, it’s something you feel deeply in your heart and soul. From the very first page, I felt seen, understood, and gently invited back to the truth of who I am.

"Kirsty has this incredible way of making the mystical feel accessible and grounding the spiritual in everyday life," they added.

And another said, "If you have ever felt dissatisfied with your life and wondered 'is this it?', this is the book for you. Each chapter has questions at the end which prompt you to reflect and work out what steps you need to take to change your situation."

They continued, "It shows you how to change the inner voice we all have which criticises, undermines and holds us back, and how to love, support and nurture ourselves through life."