Zara Tindall's olive green suede trench was ahead of one of the year's biggest trends

Zara Tindall wore an olive green suede trench coat to Cheltenham in 2024 and this gorgeous shade is one of the season's biggest trends.

There are certain styles, colours and shapes which always surge in popularity at different at times of the year, from red and green at Christmas to florals for spring. However, we weren’t expecting utilitarian green tones like olive and khaki to be one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025. These muted, earthy shades are perfect neutral alternatives to pastels and jewel tones and Zara Tindall was ahead of the trend when she wore a gorgeous green trench coat to Cheltenham in April last year.

Crafted from suede, this luxurious Fairfax & Favor Frances trench would be the star of anyone’s spring or winter capsule wardrobe. It’s currently reduced in the sale and the brand still makes this timeless design. Zara’s coat is double breasted and has a smart tailored silhouette with a Peter Pan collar and leather-lined epaulettes.

It also comes with a reversible suede and leather belt that means you can switch up your look - something that’s especially important when you’re investing a lot in a piece of outerwear. The storm flap on the back and at the front ticks those classic trench style boxes and it’s lined with navy material and has gold-toned piping. On a chilly day you can do the coat collar right up to the top to keep your neck warm which is a great practical addition.

It’s these finishing touches and the impeccable attention-to-detail that makes the best British clothing brands like Fairfax & Favor stand out and Zara will likely have this in her collection for years to come. However, it’s not just the trench coat design that caught our eye when she wore this to the April Meet at Cheltenham last year, but the on-trend colour.

Zara’s coat was a soft olive green that lifted the colour palette of the rest of her outfit but was also versatile and easy to wear in itself. This is a tone that you don’t have to worry too much about when you’re putting together outfits as muted greens go with all the neutrals as well as bright red, other shades of green and metallics.

A green coat like Zara Tindall’s is a great item if you want to embrace the utilitarian colour trend in 2025 and we would throw it over a jeans-and-a-jumper look. The King’s niece attended the races wearing a black jumper, black trousers and boots with her trench. Her bag of choice was her beloved Aspinal of London Lottie bag in ‘Black Pebble’ which finished off the outfit perfectly.

For a different look that’s still inspired by Zara’s love of olive green, why not consider adding a jumper, skirt or trousers in this colour to your wardrobe? They would be easy to throw on with your staples and mean that you’re not going all-out olive green and can incorporate this hue more subtly into your style for 2025, feeling very on-trend every time you wear it.

Zara Tindall’s olive green suede trench is something she previously wore to Cheltenham in November 2023 and she also owns it in chestnut brown. She wore this one to the races in December last year with another neutral outfit underneath and it was so beautiful though the green one might just be our favourite.