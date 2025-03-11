Zara Tindall’s ageless Aspinal bag completes navy Cheltenham ensemble - with a flash of mustard yellow
Zara Tindall went all out in navy blue for Day 1 of Cheltenham 2025 with a contrasting yellow fascinator and her Aspinal Lottie bag
Zara Tindall’s navy ensemble for the first day of Cheltenham Festival 2025 was completed with her ageless Aspinal bag and a flash of mustard yellow.
We were expecting Zara Tindall to step out looking effortlessly stylish for Day 1 of Cheltenham 2025 and we haven’t been left disappointed! As an equestrian herself, she’s been known to attend most, if not all, days of the Cheltenham Festival and often wears deep blues and burgundies. This year her first outfit was all-navy aside from a flash of mustard yellow and she brought out her beloved quilted Lottie bag from Aspinal. This wasn’t the only homegrown designer she championed at the races on 11th March as Zara’s wool coat and velvet boots were by Fairfax & Favor.
They’re another one of the best British clothing brands when you want elegant, timeless designs with a formal feel and Zara has recently been announced as their new Ambassador. Her coat is made from Italian wool with antique brass buttons that give it a military-esque edge.
Shop Zara Tindall's Cheltenham Outfit
Exact Match
Zara Tindall is a huge fan of Aspinal bags and we're not surprised to see her bring out her Lottie Shoulder Bag for Cheltenham. It's an investment piece that you'll wear again and again to elevate date night outfits and for special events. It has a letterbox closure and an elegant chain strap so you can also wear it crossbody.
Exact Match
Also available in tan and black, this navy blue coat is so timeless and smart. It's made from Italian wool with antique brass buttons and comes with a waist-defining leather belt. Zara opted to wear her coat without the belt for Cheltenham and it still had a gorgeous structure to it.
Exact Match
Zara Tindall has had these gorgeous navy quilted boots in her collection for a while now and they're a lovely alternative to classic black boots and are still very neutral. The velvet makes them feel even more luxurious and they are handcrafted in Spain with a flattering pointed toe, leather-lined interior and memory foam insole.
Shop Alternatives For Zara's Outfit
When you want a bag that can fit your daily essentials but also work for an evening out, something like this is perfect. The pebble-grain finish gives it a beautiful texture and the inner slip pocket inside the zipped compartment is great for smaller items. The adjustable webbing strap has a chic, slightly sporty feel with the green and white stripes too.
If you love the style of Zara's coat but don't want to invest quite as much then this is an affordable alternative that still has a tailored, smart edge. You can adjust the belt to give it more shaping at the waist and we'd wear it with jeans and a classic white T-shirt as well as with more formal trousers and dresses.
These navy blue ankle boots are selling fast in all the sizes and we can certainly see why! They are made from beautiful nubuck leather, with an almond toe and a sturdy block heel. The criss-crossing ankle strap adds a modern twist to this very timeless design but in a subtle way.
The royal opted to wear it without the leather belt at Cheltenham 2025, but it still had such a beautiful structured shape to it thanks to the lapels and double breasted silhouette. This luxurious coat went over a navy blouse and trousers and complemented the tone of her velvet quilted Chiswick boots.
Velvet might not be as practical as your best wellies when it rains, but Zara got lucky with the weather and enjoyed a rather mild March day in her stunning boots. They have sturdy block heels and slender crossover straps that instantly make them that bit more unique. Although her bag wasn’t by the same brand, the deep navy blue of her ageless Aspinal Lottie bag tied in with her shoes and coat perfectly.
Shop Mustard Pieces
This blouse features short puffed sleeves adorned open-work floral embroidery and has a regular fit and neat collar. The vibrancy of the mustard yellow would look amazing with blue denim jeans as well as with white or navy trousers.
Not everyone has an occasion coming up that calls for a formal hat or fascinator as part of the dress code, but a slouchy beanie in a mustard yellow shade is a casual alternative to Zara's headpiece. This one is affordable and has a turn-up detail giving it more shape.
With a high-rise silhouette and tapered legs, these yellow trousers are an easy item to slip on with your go-to neutral staples. They have covered elastication at the back, side pockets and pleats at the top. Move fast if you want to pick up a pair as they're out of stock in several sizes already.
Zara Tindall is a huge Aspinal fan and she owns the Lottie bag in multiple colours. Last year she wore this navy one to the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle and with its gold-toned hardware and leather plaited chain strap it’s a brilliant choice for a special event. The medium size has enough room for your essentials but isn’t too bulky and it can be worn over the shoulder or crossbody to suit different preferences.
The King’s niece carried hers like a top handle bag as well as on her shoulder on the opening day of Cheltenham. Going for such a tonal outfit with matching accessories and clothes gave her ensemble a polished, cohesive feel. Navy blue is a softer but still very wearable alternative to an all-black outfit that’s great for fresh spring days when you don’t want to wear oh-so-popular pastels or florals.
This shade looks lovely with denim and other neutrals as well as with pops of brighter colour like red and green - and even yellow. Zara Tindall added a flash of mustard yellow in the form of her angular fascinator. It had a feminine bow detail on the top and although it was a bold pop of colour it worked because of how pared-back the rest of her look was.
The mustard yellow also echoed the brass buttons of the royal’s coat and the hardware on her bag, as well as her gold hoop earrings. We don’t often see her wearing yellow and it was a joyful shade to incorporate for spring. Zara tends to prefer blue and burgundy together and she kicked off 2025 wearing a navy pinstriped suit with the same velvet boots at the New Year’s Day races at Cheltenham, styled with a red jumper and gloves.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
