Zara Tindall’s ageless Aspinal bag completes navy Cheltenham ensemble - with a flash of mustard yellow

Zara Tindall’s navy ensemble for the first day of Cheltenham Festival 2025 was completed with her ageless Aspinal bag and a flash of mustard yellow.

We were expecting Zara Tindall to step out looking effortlessly stylish for Day 1 of Cheltenham 2025 and we haven’t been left disappointed! As an equestrian herself, she’s been known to attend most, if not all, days of the Cheltenham Festival and often wears deep blues and burgundies. This year her first outfit was all-navy aside from a flash of mustard yellow and she brought out her beloved quilted Lottie bag from Aspinal. This wasn’t the only homegrown designer she championed at the races on 11th March as Zara’s wool coat and velvet boots were by Fairfax & Favor.

They’re another one of the best British clothing brands when you want elegant, timeless designs with a formal feel and Zara has recently been announced as their new Ambassador. Her coat is made from Italian wool with antique brass buttons that give it a military-esque edge.

(Image credit: Adam Davy/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

The royal opted to wear it without the leather belt at Cheltenham 2025, but it still had such a beautiful structured shape to it thanks to the lapels and double breasted silhouette. This luxurious coat went over a navy blouse and trousers and complemented the tone of her velvet quilted Chiswick boots.

Velvet might not be as practical as your best wellies when it rains, but Zara got lucky with the weather and enjoyed a rather mild March day in her stunning boots. They have sturdy block heels and slender crossover straps that instantly make them that bit more unique. Although her bag wasn’t by the same brand, the deep navy blue of her ageless Aspinal Lottie bag tied in with her shoes and coat perfectly.

(Image credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Zara Tindall is a huge Aspinal fan and she owns the Lottie bag in multiple colours. Last year she wore this navy one to the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle and with its gold-toned hardware and leather plaited chain strap it’s a brilliant choice for a special event. The medium size has enough room for your essentials but isn’t too bulky and it can be worn over the shoulder or crossbody to suit different preferences.

The King’s niece carried hers like a top handle bag as well as on her shoulder on the opening day of Cheltenham. Going for such a tonal outfit with matching accessories and clothes gave her ensemble a polished, cohesive feel. Navy blue is a softer but still very wearable alternative to an all-black outfit that’s great for fresh spring days when you don’t want to wear oh-so-popular pastels or florals.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This shade looks lovely with denim and other neutrals as well as with pops of brighter colour like red and green - and even yellow. Zara Tindall added a flash of mustard yellow in the form of her angular fascinator. It had a feminine bow detail on the top and although it was a bold pop of colour it worked because of how pared-back the rest of her look was.

The mustard yellow also echoed the brass buttons of the royal’s coat and the hardware on her bag, as well as her gold hoop earrings. We don’t often see her wearing yellow and it was a joyful shade to incorporate for spring. Zara tends to prefer blue and burgundy together and she kicked off 2025 wearing a navy pinstriped suit with the same velvet boots at the New Year’s Day races at Cheltenham, styled with a red jumper and gloves.