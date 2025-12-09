Zara Tindall's lace skirt and chic coat at Catherine's carol concert prove black with blue isn't a fashion faux pas

Zara Tindall arrived at Princess Catherine's Together At Christmas carol concert in an outfit that proved it's certainly not a style faux pas to combine blue and black in one look.

The King's niece stepped out with husband Mike Tindall as the pair braved London's December chill and drizzle on Friday night to attend the Princess of Wales's annual carol service held at Westminster Abbey. Oozing serious elegance for the festive evening out, Zara combined a chic lace midi skirt with a long midnight blue coat by Alice + Olivia, featuring black collar detailing.

Keeping things coordinated, Zara matched her coat with her simple royal blue-toned jumper layered snugly beneath her striking longline outerwear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Steal Zara's Style

We've all heard it said that a combination of blue tones with black is a no-go when it comes to any outfit, but Zara showed exactly why it's a total myth with her exquisite nighttime look.

In fact, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, Rivkie Baum, hails a blue and black colour combination a 'secret weapon' for stylists and fashion experts.

"Many people think that blue and black don't go together, but let me tell you, it's a fashion stylist's secret weapon. The two colours, when styled well, look super chic, as Zara demonstrated," Rivkie says.

"To make this trend work, firstly, be intentional; this isn't about accidentally pairing blue tights and a black dress. Opt for deeper blue hues of midnight, and sandwich your navy in between black items to help balance the look," she adds, offering her pro advice on how to make blue and black work best for you.

"Try a navy dress with black boots and a black wool coat (and then those blue tights will really work). It's thoughtful, purposeful and the most directional way to update these two classic hues this season."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've ever struggled with knowing which shoes to wear with navy and blue tones, take note of Zara's sleek black heels.

Her dainty suede pumps made for the perfect accompaniment to the gorgeous, feminine lace details at the hem of her figure-hugging skirt, elongating the already sleek silhouette of the lavish look.

As for accessories, a pair of pearl drop earrings hung beautifully within Zara's freshly trimmed blonde bob, adding a touch of timeless sparkle to the timeless festive outfit. Meanwhile, a glossy maroon manicure made for the most stunning colour contrast to the rich, dark tones of her coat, skirt, and jumper - subtly providing a slick of muted Christmas red.