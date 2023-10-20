You’ll be channelling Duchess Sophie’s fiery red blazer and pencil skirt before you know it after seeing this bold outfit
Duchess Sophie's red and black ensemble is an outfit that couldn't be more perfect for the autumn months
You’ll be wanting to channel Duchess Sophie’s fiery red blazer and pencil skirt before you know it after seeing this bold 1990s outfit.
Whether it’s the Princess of Wales with her favourite bright trouser suits or Queen Camilla’s electric blue tunic dresses, the Royal Family love a splash of colour with their outfits. Like many of her fellow royals the Duchess of Edinburgh has experimented with different vibrant hues over the years. But the 1990s saw her step out in a vivid scarlet and black ensemble that was not only seriously stunning but a brilliantly fun wedding guest outfit.
Duchess Sophie’s fiery red blazer was her outerwear of choice for the wedding of Lord Ivar Mountbatten and Penelope Thompson in April 1994. The scarlet tone happens to be one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023, showcasing that red really is one of those timeless hues that always comes back into fashion.
With long sleeves and an elongated length, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s blazer was beautifully fitted around the waist before flaring out into a peplum shape. The buttons down the front were covered with the same sumptuous red material which had a subtle red baroque-style print on it, only just visible in the light of the spring day.
Adding an extra elegance to the jacket was its collarless design which made the piece seem a little less formal and more fashion-forward than a more traditional blazer. Underneath Duchess Sophie’s fiery red blazer a white cowl-neck top could just be seen but the jacket really did all the talking alongside her pencil skirt.
Whilst we might be more used to seeing royal women wearing modest knee-length skirts and dresses, here Duchess Sophie - who had not yet married Prince Edward - pushed her style boundaries with a midi skirt featuring a thigh-high split. Positioned at the front it was instantly noticeable and this bold detail made the skirt incredibly chic.
She finished off her look with transparent black tights, black court shoe heels and a small black clutch bag which all tied in perfectly with the skirt. This occasion was back when Duchess Sophie’s auburn pixie cut was her style and she wore it simply brushed to the side with volume on the top for the wedding.
We’re seriously hoping we could see a similar look from the Duchess of Edinburgh again, even if a skirt with a thigh high split hem might not be likely as a royal outfit. The combination of red and black, though, is a royal staple and the late Princess Diana was particularly fond of pairing red blazers with black skirts like this.
Bright red looks all the more magnificent paired against a neutral tone and wearing black with red can also help balance an outfit that might look a little too much if it were all red. For colder days over the winter months you could also swap out a black skirt for black trousers and the heels for warmer boots. However you choose to style it, though, we can’t help being inspired by Duchess Sophie’s 1994 outfit!
SHOP SIMILAR ITEMS
Mango at John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £79.99 |Emulate Duchess Sophie's fiery red blazer look from the 1990s with this stunning tweed option. With a similar collarless design and bright shade, this would add a lovely pop of colour to your neutral autumn outfits.
M&S
RRP: £29.50 | Whether you want to pair it with a smart white shirt for work or add to the glamour with a satin blouse or cami top, this is a great staple piece. It has a stunning fitted design with a concealed zip fastening and a split at the back.
M&S
RRP: £19.50 | This elegant black clutch has a detachable gold-toned chain strap meaning you get two looks in one with this versatile accessory. Inside there are several card slots and the magnetic closure is another great feature.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
