There’s a very simple reason why Lady Louise Windsor’s summer could be a little more stressful than usual this year.

Lady Louise Windsor is currently on her summer break from the University of St Andrews before returning for the Autumn Term in September.

Throughout the summer undergraduate Lady Louise will have likely had to make a big decision about her living arrangements for the new term.

Whether they attend school or university, the younger generations of the immediate and extended Royal Family are now on summer holiday, including Lady Louise Windsor. She started at the University of St Andrews in 2022 where she’s studying English Literature. Since term ended for the summer, Lady Louise has likely made the most of her free time with hobbies, friends and family. Although it’s possible that Lady Louise Windsor’s summer could’ve ended up being a little stressful this year.

As revealed by the University of St Andrews website, only first year undergraduate students are guaranteed accommodation, provided they meet certain conditions. There is a “limited amount” of university accommodation available to “returning undergraduate students” like Lady Louise will be from September, these aren’t guaranteed.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In light of the accommodation situation, Lady Louise Windsor’s summer could perhaps have involved deciding whether or not she wanted to risk applying for the limited accommodation for returning students. The other option for the second year student is to decide to move into non-university accommodation in the St Andrews area with a group of friends.

For many UK students this is part of the university experience and it’s something that the future King and Queen Consort, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales did in their time at St Andrews. The couple moved in together with several other friends from their second year at university and it was from here that friendship blossomed into love.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo /Getty Images)

Lady Louise is already following in their footsteps with her choice of university and could likely choose to do so again when it comes to selecting off-campus accommodation. This isn’t always an easy task, though, when it comes to finding and securing a place that works for all the prospective housemates.

It’s possible Lady Louise Windsor’s summer has been slightly stressful as she either sorts out her living situation from September and prepares for the big step of moving in with friends or else waits for news of whether she’s received university accommodation.

Since she started at St Andrews, Lady Louise hasn’t been glimpsed as often as before at Royal Family occasions.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Although she joined the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at King Charles’ coronation and on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Lady Louise didn’t join them for the Easter Sunday service for the first time in many years. It’s possible that with studying and term dates and travel times up and down from Scotland, she will continue to not be seen as regularly.

Though ahead of her returning to university in the autumn she could potentially enjoy private time with her family in Scotland. Reports have suggested King Charles and Queen Camilla could spend some time at Balmoral this summer and if they follow the late Queen Elizabeth’s tradition, they could possibly end up inviting their nearest and dearest to join them.