Where to buy Kate Middleton's eternity ring - and it's less expensive than you may think!

Here is where you can buy the exact same sparkling eternity ring that the Princess of Wales wears.

The Princess of Wales wears three beautiful rings on her finger.

In addition to her iconic engagement ring, Catherine wears a wedding ring in Welsh gold and a diamond infinity ring.

While we may all covet Catherine, the Princess of Wales' impeccable style, it's not often that we can replicate her looks when it comes to her diamond accessories. The Princess has an assortment of high-end jewelry, and many of her pieces are part of the crown jewels and are rather unattainable for the average shopper.

However, the Princess does have some more inexpensive pieces, and this includes one of the three rings she wears on her wedding ring finger!

The Princess' eternity ring is made from white gold and diamonds and is from the British jewelry brand Annoushka. While the ring is hardly inexpensive and retails at $1,900 (£1,800), in comparison to the Princess' other pieces which are worth hundreds of thousands - if not millions - this is a comparatively cheaper piece.

The Princess wears this eternity ring in a stacked style on her third finger. At the bottom of the stack is the Princess' yellow Welsh gold wedding ring that she received in 2011 when she married Prince William.

Sandwiched between the eternity ring and the yellow gold ring is Kate Middleton's engagement ring. This is perhaps one of the most iconic pieces of royal jewelry and was first selected by Princess Diana as her engagement ring to Prince Charles. When the late Princess of Wales died, this ring passed onto her son Prince William, who then used this ring to propose to Catherine in 2010 while on holiday in Africa.

Catherine is a known fan of the brand Annoushka and has several items from this jeweler. Kate Middleton's pearl earrings are from the brand and have become a signature part of the Princess' go-to style.

She has been spotted wearing the 18ct Gold and Diamond Baroque Pearl Earrings for some of the most special moments in her life, including the first official photographs of Prince George, and we've spotted Kate in these pearls even more frequently over the past few years.