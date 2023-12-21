We love Duchess Sophie's under £5 eyelash trick for 'soft elevation' of her makeup

Duchess Sophie's under £5 eyelash trick was revealed in a recent post from the Royal Family - and we think it's brilliant!

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh looked lovely in a recent post from the Royal Family that showed her attending an engagement with 200 Ukrainian refugees at a Christmas party at The Lighthouse in Woking. In one of the images, it was clear that the Duchess has used one of the best makeup hacks for women as she used a light pair of false half eyelashes to elevate her makeup look.

🎨🎄The Duchess of Edinburgh joined 200 Ukrainian refugees at a Christmas party at The Lighthouse in Woking, a volunteer-led charity which runs a range of projects to support and encourage those who find themselves in need.HRH helped to serve lunch, and tried her hand at face… pic.twitter.com/nZnj90PWclDecember 20, 2023 See more

An image showed the Duchess focusing on painting a little girl's face and while her eyes were tilted downwards we could get a better look at this gorgously subtle false eyelashes that were perfectly placed at the outer edge of her lash-line.

The effect of the falsies was perfect and gave the Duchess a natural and understated fluttery look. The best part about this hack is that there are so many brands that sell the best false eyelashes at a variety of different price points. So you can spend as little as £5 on a pair, to replicate this look.

(Image credit: Royal Family)

Lola's Lashes Pixie Strip Half Lashes Visit Site RRP: £4.90 | Look Fantastic. Master your flirty flutter with Lola's Lashes Pixie Strip Half Lashes, a vegan falsie with a subtle, multi-dimensional finish that accentuates towards the outer corner. Eylure 3/4 length Lashes No.014 Visit Site RRP: £4.20 | Eylure. Create the illusion of a snatched cat-eye with Eylure’s 3/4 length Lashes in No.014. These angled, fluffy falsies require no measuring or trimming, promoting a quick and easy lash application with seamless results. Eylure 3/4 Length No. 003 False Lashes Visit Site RRP: £3.78 | Eylure. Soft, lightweight and reusable, the handmade false lashes are perfect for any occasion; their three-quarter length design and unique curve allows them to hug the eye contour for effortless application and comfortable wear.

Woman&Home's very own Beauty Editor gave this look her stamp of approval as she added that this was the perfect way for the Duchess of Edinburgh to add 'a soft elevation' to her everyday beauty look - which is perfect for the Christmas season.

Aleesha Badkar Social Links Navigation Digital Beauty Editor, woman&home Aleesha is Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products - with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. With years of beauty product testing experience, she always knows what to recommend.

"By placing the lashes to face towards the outer eye rather than upwards, Duchess Sophie manages a fluttery wide-eyed look. And the placement of the lashes from the middle to the outer part of the eye, avoiding the smaller inner part of the eye, makes it a really subtle look perfect for adding a soft elevation to your beauty look for a casual Christmas or daytime event," said Aleesha.