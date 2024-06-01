32 times Carole Middleton proved she's a great mother figure

As the mother of the future Queen, Carole Middleton has an increasingly important role in the royal family, attending numerous royal events whilst juggling her business with a growing presence in the spotlight.

Of course, another part of Carole's life is being a mother figure to not only her three children but also to her seven grandchildren, including Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. She has been spotted throughout the years by her children's side, offering a firm hand to hold for the younger royals as they grow into adults.

In light of the Princess of Wales's health concerns, Carole has played an even more important role in the lives of her family, becoming a 'Mary Poppins-like figure' and keeping the family together even in its more difficult times.

We look back at 32 times Carole Middleton has proved why she is a great mother figure.

Encouraging her children to achieve excellence

It is no secret that Carole and Michael Middleton’s three children are all successful in their own ways. From being an accomplished entrepreneur to being a parent, Carole has taken great pride in being a part of her children’s lives and ensuring they all achieved their best. Royal expert Ingrid Seward revealed to The Mirror how Carole brought her children up to “do everything to perfection”, saying that Princess Catherine can turn her hand to anything, from playing the piano at the Christmas carol concert in 2022 to being a keen photographer and tennis player.

Her loving and caring nature

Carole Middleton is known for her loving and caring nature towards both her children and grandchildren and has been a steady presence in their lives. Whether that is having a hands-on role in her daughter’s wedding or keeping the young royals amused during large royal events, Carole’s nature and personality ensure those around her are cared for and supported.

Keeping traditions alive

Carole, like many of us, is a lover of family traditions to create a sense of stability and love within the family. According to The Mirror , ex-Highgrove House butler Grant Harrold revealed the late Queen Elizabeth loved allowing the young children in the family to decorate their own Christmas trees, a tradition that Carole still follows to this day, according to The Telegraph .

Supporting her daughter Catherine's relationship

Carole Middleton has always been a huge supporter of her daughter Catherine and her relationship with her now husband the Prince of Wales from the day the pair met whilst studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland. While there is speculation about her role in bringing the two together (which actually features in Netflix’s The Crown), there is no denying that she has been a huge supporter of Catherine’s relationship with Prince William and her burgeoning responsibilities as a future monarch.

Encouraging her children's independence

Carole encouraged her children to be independent and pursue their passions. Her future daughter as a monarch aside, she has taken a huge interest in her two other children’s careers. Most notably her daughter Pippa Middleton, who spent years before being in the spotlight as a writer and part of her mother’s business Party Pieces, and is now busy running hers and her husband’s farm shop and café ‘Bucklebury Farm’ in Berkshire, England. Her son James is also an entrepreneur and an ambassador for a charity that helps connect people with mental health issues with pets.

Her charity work

As part of the royal family, being involved with charities and supporting their good causes is second nature. Most royals are associated with charities and initiatives, from Prince Philip setting up the Duke of Edinburgh award to Prince Harry’s work with injured servicemen through the Invictus Games. Carole showed how she is a great mother figure when her business Party Pieces took part in an initiative to help spread some cheer to children in hospital by donating gifts and toys, as reported by local magazine Berkshire Live .

Being a supportive grandmother to her seven grandchildren

Carole Middleton has been a grandmother for several years now, including her three royal grandchildren and grandchildren from her other children, Pippa and James. Speaking to Good Housekeeping in 2021, she revealed how she is keen to stay as active as possible with her grandkids, admitting that she wants to “run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground” as long as she is “able to”. This is a sentiment we know to be true, as she has been spotted many times being a supportive grandma, whether that is holding their hands during big events where they are surrounded by cameras or being snapped lovingly watching them as they grow up.

Helping to plan Princess Catherine's wedding to Prince William

Carole has admitted to playing a significant role in the planning and execution of her daughter’s wedding to Prince William in 2011. Ensuring everything was perfect for the special day that was watched by millions across the world, she described to The Telegraph how she discussed “everything” with her daughter and future son-in-law, but noted how she stayed away from the guest list to ensure the day was personal to her and Prince William. The wedding was attended by 1,900 guests, including David and Victoria Beckham and politician David Cameron and his wife Samantha.

Attending many royal events

Carole frequently attends important events to support her children and grandchildren, such as public appearances as part of the extended royal family at Royal Ascot or Christmas carol services to (of course) being by her daughters' sides during their weddings and pregnancies. By also being a friendly face for the younger royals, she has already cemented her role as an important part of the family as both a mother, grandmother and supporter of the royal family at royal events.

Celebrating her children's achievements

Both Carole and her husband Michael love celebrating their children’s successes, fostering their confidence and self-esteem from a young age. In 2022 they were reported to have attended their daughter Pippa’s graduation ceremony as she received her postgraduate master’s degree from the University of Wales.

She is not perfect, just like the rest of us!

Being a parent and working adult is by no means easy, but Carole Middleton is proof that you don’t need to be perfect at both to be a good mother figure. Speaking to SheerLuxe in 2022, she admitted that there is “no magic formula” to juggling motherhood and work and that organisation is key by “get[ting] up early and fitting…work into school hours”, which sounds by no means easy but a good way have some order to her no doubt busy life. She goes on to advise all mothers (and no doubt her own children who are mothers) that it's important to “accept help when it’s offered” and “surround yourself with a good team that you trust”. That is a quote we absolutely agree with!

Hosting family holidays

While it is traditional that the Waleses spend the festive period at Sandringham for Christmas, and do for the most part, there have been periods where the grandchildren have spent Christmas at the Middleton household. Speaking to The Telegraph , she admitted that to ensure her grandchildren have the best time during Christmas, she gives them each their own Christmas tree in their bedroom that they can decorate how they want!

They were home for the first weeks of parenthood for the Prince and Princess of Wales

When The Prince and Princess of Wales gave birth to their first son, Prince George, in July 2013 the world watched with bated breath to hear the good news of a healthy baby and mother. While Carole took to speaking to the press to confirm this news, it was also noted that for the first few weeks of their journey into parenthood, the Prince and Princess of Wales lived with Carole and Michael for a few weeks after, according to Hello! Magazine .

Being adaptable for the family

Carole has proved she can be a great mother figure by adapting to the changing needs of her family. Whether this is stepping up her duties in light of her daughter Catherine, Princess of Wales' health worries or when her two other children Pippa and James have become parents, Carole has shown adaptability in dealing with more royal duties and a busy home life.

Being a part of her grandchildren's silliness

Being a mother and a grandparent means embracing the silliness that comes with children as they grow up and Carole Middleton has shown how she is the fun mother figure in her grandchildren's lives. Here, at the King’s Cup Regatta in 2019, a young Princess Charlotte watches the events unfolding with the watchful eye of her mum and grandma. She was even pictured playfully sticking her tongue out to the crowd below just after, which both mother and daughter playfully go along with and laugh about.

Being a role model

Carole's work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrated through her successful Party Pieces business, set a strong example for her children and grandchildren. In an interview with Good Housekeeping , she spoke about how she has never been one to “sit on the sofa for a long time”, adding that she has a lot of “energy and enjoy[s] her work” which she gained from growing up parents who worked hard to “make ends meet”.

Teaching important values to her grandchildren

Carole is known to be a hands-on grandmother, actively participating in all of her grandchildren's lives. When interviewed by The Telegraph , she revealed that she is keen to pass good values onto her grandchildren and allows them to eat with adults “as soon as they can sit up properly” and can talk at the dinner table.

Handling media attention

Carole has navigated the media attention with grace, protecting her family while maintaining a dignified presence. The family have been on the receiving end of criticism and rumours regarding her Party Pieces business. But that hasn’t stopped Carole from doing everything to “shield” her daughter from any stress or worry from outside sources as she focuses on cancer treatment, a source told Us Weekly .

Advising on and supporting royal duties

Carole Middleton is widely known to have previously been a quiet advisor to Princess Catherine on managing royal duties and balancing them with family life. With the sad news of the Princess’ cancer diagnosis in 2024, Carole has been said to be ready to provide the family with the “three Rs”, according to the Independent ; “come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William”.

Encouraging education

Carole Middleton placed emphasis on all three of her children gaining a good education growing up, ensuring they had access to opportunities and were encouraged to do their best - both academically and outside of school. All three children went to notable schools growing up before going on to study at St. Andrews University, Edinburgh University and the University of Wales to study and gain degrees in a variety of subjects. Each has gone on to be very accomplished with their pursuits and no doubt have passed this attitude to education to their children.

Maintaining groundedness and normality

Despite her family’s now high profile, Carole has maintained a sense of groundedness by continuing to work at her business Party Pieces that was set up in 1987. In an interview with Sheer Luxe , Carole described how the company came about at their kitchen table after struggling to find plates for a very young Catherine’s fifth birthday party, which inspired her to create a business that wasn’t overly expensive and added a special touch to celebrations. The business became very popular and was no doubt a big part of their children’s upbringing (hence Pippa’s career beginnings working at the company!).

Supporting the Princess of Wales immediately after her surgery

In January 2024, the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery. Carole has been an integral part in supporting the Princess and the family throughout this difficult period and has reportedly been by Catherine's side as she recovers. This powerful sentiment of a mother supporting her daughter and family is just one of the many powerful times she has shown herself to be a great mother figure.

Providing a stable family home

Carole has shown us many times throughout the years that family really is everything. In an interview with The Telegraph , she emphasises how her “family are paramount” and always “come first”. No doubt these ideals have created a loving and stable environment for her children and now seven grandchildren, allowing her to offer support and love as her children have become parents themselves and juggle royal responsibilities and their everyday lives.

Not taking herself too seriously

While Carole is a mum, grandmother and entrepreneur among many other things, she has shown how much of a good mother figure she is through not taking herself too seriously. She’s been videoed playing with inflatable lightsabers and captured sharing many light-hearted jokes with her son-in-law and other members of the royal family during outings at the races and royal events. This proves that time and time again her approach to life and finding moments of joy is a true sign of a good mother figure to those closest to her.

Keeping relationships among her grandchildren

While we may know more about the royal grandchildren (Princes’ George and Louis and Princess Charlotte) than Carole’s other four grandchildren from son James and daughter Pippa, it is clear that Carole is keen to look after her grandchildren together and ensure they keep a familiar relationship. Despite their vast differences in upbringing, her dedication to keeping family traditions and encouraging family time even in their busy daily schedules shows her amazing relationship with those grandchildren both in and out of the spotlight.

Promoting a balanced lifestyle and wellbeing

Carole has promoted a balanced life that no doubt has rubbed off on her children, as she has emphasised the importance of family, work, and personal wellbeing. In an interview with Sheer Luxe in 2022, she encouraged all parents to “ringfence 30 minutes every day” to help “juggle the physical emotional demands of a busy job and young family”. This has no doubt been passed down to her three children, who have gone on to be ambassadors for mental health and wellbeing, such as James Middleton being an ambassador for a pet therapy charity or the Princess of Wales’ support for the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, which helps those affected by perinatal mental health issues.

She wants to stay around for the grandchildren

While it’s common knowledge Carole Middleton has a busy life, she has expressed determination to stay present in her young grandchildren’s lives. Speaking to The Telegraph in 2018, she said how despite not wanting to stop working, having too much spare time would mean she would “miss the grandchildren”. This sentiment has no doubt stayed true, as she has steadily become more of an important figure in the lives of her grandchildren and children.

Supporting her daughter, Pippa

Carole also supported her daughter Pippa in her marriage to James Matthews and inevitable transition to the spotlight as the close, baby sister to Catherine, Princess of Wales. Pippa got married in the sleepy town of Englefield in Berkshire, England to businessman James Matthews. On the day, Carole and many other royal family members attended the service and supported the couple. While we don’t know for certain if Carole was heavily involved in planning the wedding, we are sure that she lent her party-planning expertise to the special day!

Her close relationship with Prince William

She has developed a close relationship with Prince William and has become a trusted figure in his life, especially since his wife’s cancer diagnosis in 2024. In April 2024, Carole was spotted out for a quiet drink in a village pub in Norfolk with her son-in-law and future monarch, Prince William according to Richard Eden's column for the Daily Mail. It is widely known Carole has been an important figure in the Wales family but has stepped up even more to be a strong shoulder to lean on during this more difficult period for the prince.

Providing emotional support for the whole family

Carole has been a constant source of emotional support for her children, particularly during challenging times like the passing of Queen Elizabeth and the shocking news of her daughter’s treatment for cancer in 2024 . It has been said that in light of the latter, Carole has become an even more important part of her daughter and son-in-law’s family, acting as a “driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty”, a source told The Independent . Whether it’s keeping the children entertained or “fetching” the children from school, Carole proves daily why she is such a great mother figure to those in her family.

Maintaining privacy

Carole has long been very protective of her and her family's privacy, working hard to maintain a balance of being visible at social engagements, supporting her children and maintaining her role within the Royal Family whilst shielding them from intrusion from the media when necessary. In an interview with The Telegraph , she was noted for saying: “Over the years, it’s proved wise not to say anything…”. From becoming a ‘Mary Poppins-like figure’ to Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte during their mother’s cancer diagnosis to being there to welcome her seven grandchildren into the world, she has always done her best to maintain privacy during important moments.

She has helped the Waleses navigate parenthood

In times of need, parents often turn to their parents and in-laws for advice, and Carole and husband Michael are no different. As parents who are relatively out of the spotlight, it may not be obvious but both Carole and Michael have had a big impact in advising their daughter and son-in-law as they navigate the world of parenthood. In a Channel 5 documentary When the Middleton's Met the Monarchy, royal expert Jennie Bond revealed that Catherine's mother has always been a go-to for "help, advice and guidance", no doubt influencing the prince and princess to raise their children to have similar morals and attitudes.